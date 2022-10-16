Jessie James Decker needs downtime just like everyone else. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessie James Decker needed some downtime after practicing for her upcoming Dancing with the Stars performance.

This week will be two nights of performances for the Disney+ series, and Jessie has been working hard to ensure she is on point with everything.

The country music artist took to her Instagram Story as she relaxed in nothing but a towel. She was also makeup-free, showing off her naturally beautiful skin.

Jessie had likely come from practice and showered, leaving her a few moments of peace and relaxation.

She revealed she was waiting for her husband, Eric Decker, to arrive with their kids. Seeing her kids and husband is a big deal for Jessie, who misses them while she is away practicing for DWTS or doing her music shows.

Choosing to do Dancing with the Stars wasn’t easy for the mom and wife, but she is making it work.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker as Sarah Sanderson for Hocus Pocus

Last week on Dancing with the Stars, Jessie James Decker was Sarah Sanderson. Her partner, Alan Bersten, was dressed as Billy Butcherson.

She looked amazing in her see-through purple top, channeling the blonde Sanderson sister with ease. Jessie and Alan were safe, leading them to this coming week’s performances.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The partners are gaining more traction each week as their scores continue to go up, and their ability to follow the other’s steps gets more in tune.

Jessie James Decker hits the red carpet with Eric Decker

A few days ago, Jessie James Decker shared some red carpet photos of herself and her husband, Eric Decker, on the red carpet for the CMT Artist of the Year Awards.

She looked amazing in her pink cutout dress. Jessie wore pink platform shoes, adding several inches to her height as she posed next to her tall husband.

Jessie’s sense of style is impeccable. She often shows off her toned legs while in Daisy Dukes, performing for her fans. The country music artist has been performing while also managing her family duties and practicing for Dancing with the Stars each week.

Despite everything going on in her life, she has prioritized seeing her husband and children as often as possible, as this season of life is busier than prior seasons.

Jessie James Decker relaxing in a towel was just a small part of her real life, and sharing it with her followers shows just how relatable the country star is.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights on Disney+.