Jessie James Decker promoted her clothing line, Kittenish, using her famous face to model the brand. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker has a lot of talents, and she managed to show off her business skills and modeling abilities with a recent social media post.

For those out of the loop– Jessie has a clothing line called Kittenish that she regularly promotes on her socials.

Sometimes, Jessie uses models and influencers to promote her brand and show her designs in action.

Other times, Jessie has been known to take matters into her own hands, posing in her Kittenish garments.

Jessie’s recent social media post was one of those times, as Jessie worked her angles for the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessie treated her 4.2 million Instagram followers to a Kittenish-adorned picture with a big announcement in the caption.

To drum up publicity, the Dancing with the Stars alum struck a pose wearing her Kittenish designs.

Jessie James Decker strikes a pose for Kittenish

As Jessie explained in a message accompanying the IG post, her Kittenish basics line, including new colors, had a launch date of Thursday, January 12.

Jessie rocked a pear sports bra and underwear combination from her Kittenish basics collection. Both garments featured soft material with a comfy-looking appearance.

Although the Kittenish basics are not yet in stock at the time of this writing, the sports bra resembled the Kittenish All The Way Sand Sports Bra, which retails for $12.

Jessie placed one arm around her waist, with the other touching her brown hair.

The singer’s hair featured a center part and voluminous curls with blonde highlights adding depth to her brown tresses.

The wife of Eric Decker rocked her signature soft glam makeup with matte lips, smoky eyes, and a bit of shimmer.

Behind Jessie, light poured in through the windows, adding an airy vibe to the shot.

Her caption read, “1.12 🍐 Kittenish ‘basics’ are back in more colors and new styles to fit your body & vibe🍐 Soft, supportive and for the kittenish babe in you😽 #meow.”

Jessie’s toned figure has been the result of some hard work from the singer.

Jessie James Decker talks South Beach Diet

Jessie James Decker’s abs were made in the kitchen, thanks in part to the South Beach Diet.

Jessie’s mom followed the South Beach Diet growing up, and Jessie soon followed suit.

Part of the South Beach Diet involves low carbs and high protein, which felt natural to Jessie.

Jessie told E! News, “I felt like I saw results instantly. I got on the program and I worked out and it was just like, okay.”

She added, “I’ll take one of my South Beach meals with me in one of my kids’ lunchboxes.”

Jessie looked great and appeared motivated as she entered 2023 with a bang.