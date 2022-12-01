Jessie James Deckers rocks a plunging neckline in a mirror selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laura Farr/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker was glamorous in a suit with a plunging neckline for a mirror selfie with her husband.

The gray suit jacket featured a flattering cut that showed off Jessie’s incredible curves. She paired the jacket with matching gray suit pants, and her glamorous look was also professional.

Jessie accessorized with a shiny choker necklace, large hoop earrings, and a matching ring.

The singer wore her long blonde hair half back with a few strands loose in the front and the rest flowing behind her shoulders. Her makeup was gorgeous with winged eyeliner, long lashes, and pink lips.

Jessie’s husband was in the background, applying cream to his face. She added text to the post that read, “He back there moisturizing with the creams I get him lol.”

Overall the star looked professional, radiant, and ready for the day.

Jessie James Decker was radiant in a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker partners with Flag & Anthem

Jessie announced her partnership with Flag & Anthem through an Instagram post, looking cozy and comfy in a flannel shirt. The brand is certainly lucky to have Jessie onboard, as she looked amazing in the outfit.

The 34-year-old artist paired the flannel with a lovely gold necklace that featured a small pendant.

Her hair was half back and flowed effortlessly around her shoulders. The singer’s makeup was stunning with long lashes, bold eyebrows, bright rosy cheeks, and glossed lips.

Jessie included in her caption, “check out these cute flannels plus ton of great gifts for your man. Use code DECKER at flagandanthem.com and get 30% off everything today!”

She also included in her caption that there is more to come for the women’s line in 2023 and that she can’t wait for her fans to see it.

Jessie James Decker sings a Christmas carol

Jessie gave a stunning performance of Santa Claus is Coming to Town. She looked absolutely radiant as she danced and sang the Christmas tune.

The country-pop singer rocked a black bodysuit that featured just one sleeve and included a belt around the waist. Her bright blonde hair nicely reflected the light, as did her gold hoop earrings.

Jessie included in her caption, “Who’s already playing Christmas music?!! This is one of my favorite classics!! What’s on your playlist???”

Her fans absolutely adored the video, as it earned over 31,000 likes.