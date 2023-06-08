Jessie James Decker opens up on wanting ‘trashy’ tattoos removed

Tattoos are considered permanent ink — or at least they used to be.

Country singer Jessie James Decker has a few tattoos of her own, but she’s not too thrilled with them anymore.

We can relate; sometimes you think you want something forever but it turns out, you really don’t.

Jessie took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to ask for some recommendations for tattoo removal in Nashville.

The piece she noted that she wants gone is a small black work on the back of her neck, but she’s sick of it.

However, that’s not the only one.

Jessie James Decker clarifies her ‘trashy tattoos’ statement

Jessie wrote in the share, “I want this removed asap. I want all my tats removed tbh. They trashy and I’m over it. BUT this is the priority. Anyone have a Nashville recommendation to remove this in [three] visits or less?”

Jessie James Decker’s Instagram Story looking for tattoo removal recommendations. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Unfortunately, it seems some may have taken her comment to mean she thinks all tattoos or trashy.

However, she quickly clarified her statement in another Instagram Story share, writing, “To clarify for the sensitive folk… I think MY tats are trashy and I don’t want MINE anymore. Not yours. I love your tats. Rock on. Otay?”

Jessie James Decker clarifies her statement about “trashy” tattoos. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Hopefully, Jessie got the recommendation she needed to start her tattoo removal process (ouch!) and all of her fans can rest easy knowing that she doesn’t think all of their tattoos are terrible.

Jessie James Decker launches Kittenish Swim

When she’s not asking her followers for recommendations on tattoo removal, Jessie is a busy lady as a mom, wife, singer, and businesswoman.

One of her more recent projects has been to launch a swimwear section for her clothing brand, Kittenish.

She’s been promoting her own brand all along the way, showing off the cutest bikinis and swimsuits with her rocking bod.

Plus, she made a surprise announcement about a Miami runway return and a launch of new items.

She announced, “This Friday we will be back in Miami and we are SO excited to showcase our newest collection. We will be live streaming the show right here on Instagram Friday, June 9th at 6 pm EST.”

Plus, she shared that followers can use a link in the Kittenish Instagram page’s bio to gain early access and shop the new Miami Swim Collection “before anyone else!”

Fans can sign up for early access to the Miami Swim Collection here.