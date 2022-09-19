Jessie James Decker opens up about being away from her family ahead of DWTS premiere

Jessie got candid with her fans about being away from her family as she prepares to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy on DWTS. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Ahead of tonight’s premiere of Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, contestant Jessie James Decker opened up to her fans about how she handles being away from her family while out of town.

Jessie is booked and busy these days, performing on her The Woman I’ve Become tour, running a successful business, preparing to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy on DWTS, and raising a family with her husband, Eric Decker.

The country superstar has been transparent about her struggles as she tries to juggle everything in her personal and professional life, noting that scheduling it all is her “biggest downfall.”

The pint-sized beauty recently found some free time to interact with her 4.1M Instagram followers amid her busy schedule via a Q&A session in her Stories.

One of Jessie’s fans was curious how she handled being away from her family as she traveled to L.A. for the debut of Season 31 of DWTS.

Jessie told her followers that she kissed her husband Eric and their three kids, Vivianne, Eric II, and Forrest, goodbye before leaving Nashville behind for the West Coast amid rehearsals and filming.

Jessie James Decker personifies a busy mom on the go

“I couldn’t do what I do if I was away from my children more than a couple of days at a time,” Jessie admitted, noting that it would make her “sad” and “not worth” the time and effort.

Jessie added that even though she causes herself more work by trying to compress everything into shorter trips while away from her family, she “has to be with [her] children.”

“Mommy can work and live her dream but in a reasonable fashion,” she told her fans, adding that once she returns home, she transitions back into full-on Mommy Mode, cooking for the family and carting her kids off to their various activities.

Jessie admits DWTS rehearsals have been fun but are ‘hard work’

Despite the stress of it all, Jessie also shared that she’s having fun on DWTS alongside her Team All Hands on Deck professional dance partner, Alan Bersten.

Jessie shared a photo of herself lying on the pavement next to Alan, clearly worn out from dance rehearsals, telling her fans about enjoying the process, “Yes but it’s hard work!!!”

Be sure to tune in tonight to see Jessie dance her heart out alongside other celebrity dancers such as actress Selma Blair, comedian Wayne Brady, and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday, September 19, on Disney+.