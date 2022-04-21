Jessie James Decker needs opinions in bikini

Jessie James Decker poses in a dark top. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is including her bombshell bikini body in a series of photos she absolutely needs opinions on. The 33-year-old country singer and reality star continues to enjoy immense success via her Kittenish brand, one already making 2022 headlines via the launch of Kittenish Swim.

New photos of the blonde today showed her going #brandambassador, with a series of outfits seeing her dolled up, office-ready, and even stripped down to swimwear.

Jessie James Decker wows in lookbook gallery

Flaunting her jaw-dropping gym body and surgically-enhanced assets, the Jessie & Eric star wowed her Instagram followers with a massive gallery of looks, also affording a view of her luxurious home.

The mom of three opened posing in acid-wash jeans and a plunging white bustier top as she stood on wooden floors backed by a framed mirror.

Showing off her golden tan and definitely bringing in the curves, the blonde wowed as she quickly switched to a plunging and printed sundress, with a cute loungewear shorts look coming next.

Fans had to swipe for the swimwear, but the 11,000+ likes left in an hour suggest they got all the way through. Jessie served up her insanely-toned legs while in a low-cut white swimsuit in one photo, here going chic via a gold belt detail.

Jessie, a workout queen and making 2021 headlines for showing off her “new boobies” in a breast augmentation reveal, continued with casual or pool-ready looks, also including a blue swimsuit, plus an eye-popping bikini in light blue. Here, Jessie went peep-hole style, sending out the peace sign and pouting her lips for a Kim Kardashian finish.

Jessie James Decker has launched swimwear

Taking to her caption, Jessie wrote: “Which one do you like the most? Also 20% off all things @kittenish using code: Jessie !!!! Don’t miss out.” The star had announced her swimwear line back on April 7, posting a sun-kissed bikini snap while enjoying an ocean shoot. Here, she told fans: “It’s here!! Kittenish Swim ✌️get it while it’s hot 🔥 y’all are gonna look amazing in these!!! Go grab right meow 😽.”

The Just Feed Me author continues to thank one person above all amid her many successes; her husband Eric Decker. “He supports me just above and beyond,” she told Country Now. Jessie and Eric share three children. For more, give Jessie’s Instagram a follow.