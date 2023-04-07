Country superstar and stunner Jessie James Decker sent temperatures soaring to promote her Kittenish brand’s latest swimwear collection.

Jessie works hard to maintain her jaw-dropping physique, and as the founder of Kittenish, she can show off the fruits of her labor by modeling her brand’s apparel.

Such was the case for Kittenish’s latest launch, their Bronzed Collection, featuring swimsuits and beachwear with a nude color scheme.

Jessie shared a carousel of stunning photos, shot by photographer Diana King, to her Instagram ahead of the weekend, showing off her favorite pieces and her insanely toned figure.

In the first slide, Jessie posed poolside, rocking a cowgirl hat, halter top, and skimpy bikini bottoms as she arched her back and basked in the sun’s rays.

Jessie looked relaxed as she rested on a pool chair, closing her eyes and facing the sun while simultaneously showcasing her swim set.

Jessie James Decker is a bronzed goddess to promote Kittenish’s latest swimwear collection

A slide right revealed Jessie standing against a wooden wall backdrop, this time clad in a skimpy bikini. Her bikini top featured ruched and ruffled detailing, and her matching bottoms completed the sultry look. Jessie added a pair of aviator sunglasses to top off the ensemble.

In her third and final photo, Jessie turned slightly away from the camera as she gazed into the distance. She added a pair of white cowgirl boots and struck a pose that accentuated her trim waistline and curvy physique.

“We ARE LIVE!!!! @kittenish BRONZED collection is here☀️,” Jessie caption the post.

Jessie’s top in the first slide is Kittenish’s Sun Kissed Crochet Halter, which retails for $44. The top delivers a ’70s vibe with a V-neckline and halter tie strap and is available in sizes XS through XXL.

Jessie’s second bikini look featured the Bronzed Collection’s Sandy Ruched Bikini Top and matching Sandy Bikini Bottom. The top features a ribbed fabric, a tie-back closure, and adjustable straps and comes with a $34 price tag.

The bottoms provide cheeky coverage with ruffle detailing along the waistline and are priced at $32. Both are available in sizes XS through XXL, and all of Jessie’s pieces can be purchased at Kittenish.com.

Jessie’s cookbook, Just Eat, is hitting stores in October 2023

In addition to her thriving musical career and clothing boutique, Jessie is an accomplished New York Times best-selling author. She’s already published one lifestyle book and one cookbook and has another on the way.

Just Eat is available to pre-order and will feature over 100 recipes that Jessie says will “taste just like home” and are inspired by her family and travels. She recently shared the cover of her cookbook in an Instagram post, depicting herself making lasagna in the kitchen.

“YALL!!!! I am SO excited to share the cover of my next cook book ‘Just Eat’ 😋 AND you can pre order it now. Link in bio!” she captioned the post, also asking her followers to help her decide on the color of the title.

“BUTTTT I need your help !” Jessie added. “We cannot decide between the colors!! Cajun shrimp or Basil Green? Help me decide between 💚 or ❤️ 👇 like and comment!!”

Just Eat will be available to purchase on October 10, 2023, and can be pre-ordered at Amazon.com for $26.09 or at HarperCollins.com for $28.99.