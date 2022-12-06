Jessie James Decker sizzled in lingerie and sensual attire from her personal brand. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LauraFarr/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker has been tearing it up lately, both online and in her music career, and her latest share was no exception.

The 34-year-old country songstress and Dancing with the Stars contestant looked to be enjoying a little downtime ahead of finishing her tour this month, and even when she isn’t working hard on stage, she proved that her work never stops behind the scenes.

Taking to social media, Jessie continued to promote her clothing and swimsuit brand, Kittenish.

Seen in a four-part series, Jessie wowed the web with her stunning new looks, posing first in a busty number with a drastically angled neckline that showed off her upper curves as sheer sleeves let her tanned arms peek through.

Stretching out along the seat of a leather couch, Jessie sizzled in the all-black attire, pairing her low-cut top with a black skirt.

A jeweled choker encircled her neck, and a matching clutch lay casually near her flowing hair.

Jessie James Decker sizzles in bedroom lingerie

Jessie’s second snap got jaws dropping to the floor as the singer showed off her sensational figure in bedroom lingerie.

Wearing a silk-looking, black minidress with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, the performer could be seen sitting in what appeared to be her bedroom, leaning against a closet doorway.

Giving fans a look at her toned legs as she folded one leg underneath her and left the other leg extended out to show off her smooth skin, Jessie gazed away from the lens for a serene vibe.

Black heels jazzed up her overall style, and elbow-length black gloves added more pizzazz to the ensemble.

Her third shot showed the singer rocking a sparkly black two-piece, a mostly unbuttoned pajama-like long sleeve on top of matching, relaxed pants.

The final snap showed Jessie in her more relaxed mode as she gave a huge smile while gripping a tea cup and wearing a camel-hued sweater dress and knee-high boots.

“Thursday😽 [Kittenish] holiday collection can be yours✨,” she captioned the series.

Jessie James Decker promotes Kittenish

Jessie’s most recent Instagram post is not the first time the singer has used her social media platform to promote Kittenish, with the artist having taken to her site in October to talk up her latest product.

As shared by Monsters and Critics, Jessie let her followers in on her secrets to keeping her summer vibes going all year long.

Wrapping herself up in a towel and looking to be coming fresh out of a shower, Jessie filmed a short video clip demonstrating how she uses the Kittenish Illuminating Facial Tan Mist to keep her glow going.

“Honestly, I feel like it keeps my skin, like my face and my neck area, on the glowier, bronzier side,” she shared after lightly spritzing her face and letting it dry before applying her makeup.

Jessie has also promoted Kittenish’s summer-geared garments, using her fit body to add some wow factor to the stunning looks.

In May, Jessie slipped into a stunning white bikini while sharing with fans that Kittenish would have a huge sale on all the site’s swimwear.

Jessie is currently in Canada to wrap up her nearly year-long tour.