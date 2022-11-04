Jessie James Decker at the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jessie James Decker showed off her figure in a new dress while promoting her clothing brand.

The country singer looked flawless in a brown mini dress featuring long sleeves, a square neckline, and a front slit.

Labeled the Rylee Mini Dress, the soft knit fabric hugged her curves while its front seam details elongated her body.

Jessie accessorized her look with dark brown suede ankle boots and a flat-brimmed hat.

She wore simple jewelry which included layered necklaces and small cross earrings.

The photo promoted her clothing brand, KITTENISH, where you can buy the dress for $46.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker recently collaborated with her mom

Jessie recently collaborated with her mother, Karen Parker, on a collection of clothes that combines both comfort and style.

The collection includes pieces that are perfect for fall, including a pea coat, dresses, rompers, and an oversized blue flannel.

Labeled the Night Sky Plaid Shirt, the deep blue and white pattern is a staple that belongs in every closet.

Jessie shared photos of her mom showing off the new collection with the caption, “How beautiful is my mama??? The @mamakarenparker x @kittenish collection just dropped!!!! When putting a collection together what’s most important to my mom is to create pieces that look beautiful on every body! So proud of her and this Collabs! Everyone go shop!! ✨”

The singer’s fans were fully supportive of the collaboration, with many people pointing out how similar she and her mom look.

“You are her twin!!!” one comment read while others reported that they’d already put in their orders.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker’s latest single

Jessie’s newest single, I Still Love You, was released last month featuring country musician Billy Currington.

The singer looked stunning in the music video, dressed all in black. While twirling on the beach, Jessie appeared in a black turtle neck and skin-tight pants.

She accessorized the look with a tan trench coat, which fluttered in the wind as she dipped her toes in the water.

Jessie was so happy with how this project came out that she considers it her best work!

She captioned her post that shared the music video with, “Our music video for ‘I still love you’ is officially here. We have been wanting to do this for so long and I can’t believe it’s finally here. I truly mean it in my heart when I say this is the best song/project I’ve ever put out and it’s been a long time coming.”

I Still Love You is available for download on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.