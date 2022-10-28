Jessie James Decker at the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jessie James Decker showed off her toned legs in Daisy Dukes for the latest Halloween trend.

The pop-country singer rocked a light denim romper with fringe details along the hem of the shorts and along the belt.

She paired the ensemble with flashy thigh-high cowboy boots covered in silver glitter.

Her hair was pulled back off her face in a half-up-half-down ponytail, and she held a microphone.

Jessie appears to be belting out a tune in the photo that was likely captured during one of her concerts.

The image was perfect for this Halloween trend, though, where people are photoshopping their images onto a Spirit Halloween costume bag.

She titled her costume “Country Singer Married To Football Player From That TV Show.”

The items included with the costume were a clip-on pony, a Kittenish denim set, sparkling boots, a lip kit, and a wireless mic.

Even more hilarious are the items not included, such as her hot husband, three children, two dogs, or chickens.

Jessie even poked fun at her height labeling it as a “Petite Adult Size Costume.”

At just 5’1″, her height was most obvious when pictured next to her husband, Eric Decker, who, at 6’3″, towered over her.

The singer shared the photo with her 4.2 million Instagram followers with the caption, “Jumped on the #spirithalloween trend! Ha! We miss anything? #halloween.”

It’s safe to say she didn’t miss a thing.

Jessie James Decker fans react to Halloween costume

Jessie’s fans cracked up over the singer’s post and some even made equally hilarious comments.

One fan said what many of us are also thinking when she wrote, “I would get it if hot husband was included 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Another fan pointed out Jessie’s stunning figure writing, “If it includes those legs, I’m in!!”

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

This trend certainly has people getting in the mood for Halloween weekend.

Jessie James Decker released new single

The mother of three seems to have a jam-packed schedule as she recently wrapped up on Dancing with the Stars and filmed an episode for MTV Cribs with her hubby.

However, she still managed to release some new music with her single, I Still Love You.

The song also features Billy Currington and is available for download on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.