Jessie James Decker is ‘walking on a dream’ in tiny daisy dukes

Jessie modeled a pair of daisy dukes, showing off her incredibly toned legs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jessie James Decker was “walking in a dream” in a pair of daisy dukes, highlighting her impressive physique.

Leading up to the Labor Day weekend, Jessie has been plugging her Kittenish brand’s sitewide sale as she prepares to clear out inventory for her fall collection.

The multi-talented singer-songwriter and entrepreneur is currently back home in Nashville, Tennessee, before she sets off for Denver, Colorado, later this week for the next leg of her tour, The Woman I’ve Become.

While soaking up the last days of summer with her husband Eric Decker and their three kids – Viviane, Eric II, and Forrest – Jessie has proved that a little bit of downtime from touring doesn’t stop her from engaging with her fans and plugging her brand while she’s at it.

The petite bombshell recently took to her Instagram Stories to model a head-to-toe Kittenish ensemble, including the collection’s Stand Out printed blouse paired with their Marco ripped denim shorts.

She set her video to the song Walking on a Dream by Empire of the Sun as she posed in front of a floor-length mirror – which had a hashtag that read #kittenishselfie – in what appeared to be a warehouse, with its unfinished cement floors and exposed ductwork.

Looking tanned and toned, Jessie modeled the ruffled, flouncy crop top by showing it could be worn either off-shoulder or pulled up for a bit more coverage.

Jessie’s tiny, form-fitting daisy dukes showed off her incredibly toned legs, letting her famous figure do the talking as she struck several different poses. She wore her hair down in loose waves and opted for a pair of white slide sandals to top off the look.

She simply captioned the share, “Half off” and provided a link to the Kittenish website.

Jessie celebrates son Eric’s birthday during tour hiatus

While home in Nashville, Jessie was able to celebrate her son Eric’s seventh birthday. Jessie threw a football-themed bash for the 7-year-old, who is likely following in his former NFL player dad’s footsteps.

She took to Instagram to share some photos from her eldest son’s special day, including a visit at school from Mom and Dad. She paid tribute to Eric II in her caption, which read, “Eric you are destined to do great things my son. I’m so lucky to be your mama and I am so proud of the big boy you’re becoming 💙💙💙 you light up my world💙💙happy 7th birthday sweetheart 🎉🎉🎉”