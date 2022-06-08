Jessie James Decker is unzipped in ‘your new fave suit’

Jessie James Decker wowed the internet in a zipped-down bikini top with matching bottoms while modeling a new suit for her Kittenish line. ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Jessie James Decker has been on a social media tear lately, posting multiple shots to her Instagram page as she either dominates stages across America and Canada on her year-long tour schedule or posts the sexy swimwear shots her fans have come to know and love.

The country crooner, who will be gracing stadiums across America through the summer before finishing off the year with dates in our neighbor country to the North, appears to be having a blast as the summer months come closer to officially starting as she wows with her slamming figure in various ensembles.

Jessie wore an unzipped bikini top with matching bottoms

Taking to her swim and clothing line’s IG page with the caption “Your new fave suit 🤩❤️” Jessie showed off yet another slam-dunk bikini while telling fans to expect the two-piece to be available for purchase tomorrow.

Sharing the selfie on Kittenish, Jessie looked as glowing, fit, and beautiful as ever while casually posing in the super sexy new swimsuit.

Jessie showed off the suit, and her hot physique, as she stood in front of a mirror with minimal makeup and a low ponytail.

The bright orange bikini cut a fine figure as the singer/songwriter made sure to show off the attire in all its glory.

While the suit itself possessed a more covered-up shape and design, two zippers, one going down the middle of the bust and one down the front of the bottoms, helped to make the bikini really pop with its fun and flirty additions.

Jessie left her bust area unzipped nearly to the bottom of her chest area, revealing just enough to get some jaws to drop while also not zipping it down too far.

Leaving the bikini bottoms zipper all the way up, fans could likely presume that this feature might also be functional and could provide some extra pizzazz for their summer fun.

Jessie recently took to the baseball field for a good cause

Although the singer is famous for her body and vocals, Jessie doesn’t seem to let her fame get to her head too much and makes sure to set time aside to support a good cause.

Jessie recently enjoyed some time on the baseball field, joining her husband Eric Decker and a host of other big names as they swung some bats and hit some balls to raise money for America’s fallen and disabled service members for the annual Folds of Honor game in Tennessee.

While getting down and dirty on the diamond, displaying some hefty swinging prowess at her turn to bat, Jessie managed to keep her look casual but also playfully chic at the same time.

The singer looked effortless wearing a baseball cap over a low ponytail while some wispy bangs fell around her face and donning a side-knotted jersey with sexy spandex shorts underneath.

Jessie even made sure to give a young fan some time, posing for a sweet snap with the girl during a break.