Jessie James Decker is unbuttoned, lifts shirt to ‘put it in the cart’

Jessie James Decker teased her fans while promoting a new clothing item from her store Kittenish, tugging at her blouse while captioning the video with ‘put it in the cart.’ Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LauraFarr/Admedia

Jessie James Decker was at it again online, sharing another sultry post as she continues to do double-duty on her own personal social media page along with her Kittenish shop site.

The brunette stunner, who just turned 34 in April and shares 8-year-old daughter Vivianne, 6-year-old son Eric II, and 4-year old son Forrest with her husband, football wide receiver Eric Decker, this time took to her store’s social media page to have a little fun in a new clothing ensemble.

Jessie kept it casual with her look, throwing her hair up into a messy bun as she playfully tugged her attire in all the right places to allow just enough seductive peeks of skin to come through.

Jessie lifted up her blouse for a little peekaboo surprise for fans

Taking to her Kittenish Instagram page for a view that she doesn’t often provide on the site, Jessie looked glowing as she donned a summery, white set, showing off those toned legs she is known for possessing while captioning the post with “put it in the cart,” also revealing a glimpse of her rock-hard abs as she lifted up the bottom of her blouse.

The shirt also sported a sexy plunging neckline that allowed plenty of tantalizing views to shine through, while the short shorts she wore on her bottom half accentuated her strong calf muscles.

In the seconds-long video clip, Jessie could be seen holding her camera lens at a mirror to capture a view of her whole body as she stepped to the back and to the front while doing some model-esque poses and tugging her blouse up her middle.

Jessie recently got things heated up when she posed topless

Jessie is known for putting her fit physique on display for her fans to enjoy, having previously shared some sizzling snaps of herself in bikinis for Kittenish.

Recently, the country singer and songwriter, who has been on a whirlwind tour the past month that extends until the end of the year with just a handful of breaks here and there, held the internet captive with a very risque shot of herself prancing in the waves at the beach.

While a beach snap for most celebs would entail covering up their body in some attire, Jessie threw caution to the sea winds as she chose to go sans-top, rocking just a pair of tight, thong-style bikini bottoms.

Fans had a field day with the pic, and Jessie even ended up nabbing a top spot on the list of trends for that day.