Jessie James looked amazing while attending the AMAs/ Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker loves a good minidress and picked the most flattering one for her latest event. The superstar appeared at the American Music Awards in a dress that only could be pulled off by her.

The country singer wore a little black dress that showed off her toned legs. The dress’s bodice had a see-through mesh neckline that led into a turtleneck.

The torso was opaque with cutouts along her waist. The dress featured long sleeves that also adorned cutouts for added dimensions.

The skirt of the dress featured horizontal ruching that flattered her perfectly. The back of the dress was the star of the show, with an attached thong and backless detailing.

She paired the dress with strappy sandals that looked amazing with the overall outfit.

For her hair, she wore it in a half-up half-down hairstyle with curtain bangs left out to frame her face perfectly.

She had a gorgeous sultry makeup look, with brown smokey eyeshadow and nude pink lipstick.

Jessie James Decker models her latest Kittenish collection

Jessie is known for her amazing style, so it’s no surprise that she created her fashion collection. While talking to Hollywood Life, she admitted she modeled her fashion line after her own style.

She told the publication, “My thought process was, what would I wear every single day? What would I wear for whatever occasion I have coming up that’s what we did!”

The Wanted singer truly succeeded and created a line that fit her perfectly. To promote her latest launch, she posted a mirror selfie to Instagram wearing her latest designs.

She wore a black minidress that fit her curves perfectly. The dress featured long sleeves and cutouts on the torso.

She paired it with black combat boots to add some edge to the look.

Jessie kept the accessories simple and wore a thick black beanie, making the outfit perfect for fall.

Jessie James Decker looks amazing in a gorgeous blue minidress

While promoting the hard seltzer brand, Mamitas, Jessie James Decker showed her followers a stunning blue ensemble.

The mother of three wore a halter-neck minidress that showcased the singer’s toned legs. She paired it with long, matching evening gloves that adorned a huge ruffle at the hem.

She completed the look with strappy sandals that matched her dress flawlessly.

Jessie wore her long blond hair down in light waves and let it cascade down her back.

Her makeup looked equally beautiful with dark brown eyeshadow and nude lipstick.