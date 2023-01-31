Jessie James Decker rocked a little red dress while delivering some fashion inspiration ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The 34-year-old stunner served up some dinner outfit ideas ahead of the most romantic day of the year.

Jessie modeled some pieces from her Kittenish line on their Instagram, showing their followers how to style a red leather dress three different ways.

The petite brunette filmed from her bedroom, clad in a red leather minidress. For her first outfit idea, Jessie added a cropped red sweater over top, adding some pizazz to her look, along with a pair of white knee-high boots with stiletto heels.

For her next outfit, Jessie kept the red leather minidress on, this time swapping her boots for a pair of white strappy heels and losing the sweater for a more pared-down yet alluring look.

Jessie added a sleek navy blue blazer to the red minidress for the third outfit idea, keeping the white strappy heels and adding a matching white clutch to complete the classy ensemble.

“We picked out your V-Day outfit so you didn’t have to!💋♥️🌹 comment which way you would wear the ‘Single Again Leather Dress’👇🏻😻💄 shop these looks online NOW! #kittenish #littlereddress #vdayoutfit,” read the accompanying caption on the post.

Jessie’s outfit was, of course, compliments of Kittenish. Her leather dress is the Single Again leather dress, featuring ruched side seams, gold hardware, and adjustable spaghetti straps. The dress, which retails for $58 on Kittenish’s website, is a hot item, as it’s already sold out in sizes XS through L.

The Forever Love Cropped Sweater is $44, another popular piece that is currently sold out in sizes XS through M. The sweater features a rich wine-red color, cropped length, mock neck, and mini ribbed cuffs.

Jessie’s blazer is the Bianca in Navy, priced at $66 and available in sizes XS through XL. It has faux leather sleeve detailing, shoulder pads, and silk lining – making it the perfect wardrobe staple.

Jessie dishes on staying active, favorite cheat meals

As a busy mom, wife, country artist, and businesswoman, Jessie knows that taking care of herself is important. Staying active is a priority for Jessie, who suggests setting alarms to keep moving throughout the day.

“My tip is to set an alarm to remind yourself every day to work out or be active for at least 20 minutes a day,” Jessie told Nashville Noise in 2021.

“Work out hard for 20 minutes or at least take a walk where you are walking intensely for at least 20 minutes,” she added. “I know it’s hard, but just set your mind to it and carve that time out for yourself. You will feel so much better when you [are] finished.”

Luckily for Jessie, her Kittenish brand offers a variety of pieces centered around working out. Her favorite Kittenish workout gear is the brand’s active sports bras, which she says are “super supportive.”

Although Jessie is mindful of her health and wellness, she’s not exempt from the occasional indulgence every now and then.

Admittedly, her favorite cheat meal consists of “a big juicy cheeseburger and french fries and, of course, chocolate chip cookies.”

Jessie is also a foodie, and her third cookbook is currently in the works, so be on the lookout for her latest recipes later this fall.