Jessie James Decker looked terrific in a red dress. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker stunned as she channeled old Hollywood glamour with her latest ensemble. The country singer looked amazing as she told her fans to “drink up.”

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant posed in front of a wall with a martini glass in her hand. She had on a bright red gown that fit her curves perfectly.

The dress had spaghetti straps and a neckline that left little to the imagination. Along the bust were pointed seams to give a retro vibe.

The material was covered in red rhinestones to add extra shine to the dress.

She paired it with red strappy heels to complete the look.

Since the dress was so striking, she decided not to over-accessorize it and just wore a thin necklace.

Her blonde hair was put into big barrel curls for a romantic vibe.

She went for a sultry makeup look and pulled it off perfectly. She had brown smokey eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Jessie James Decker depends on DSW for back to school

Being a mom, Jessie is familiar with the chaos of going back-to-school shopping. The mom of three wants to ensure that each of her kids is represented in her shopping and that they are comfortable in what they are wearing. It was a match made in heaven when Jessie teamed up with DSW to promote their back-to-school collection. When talking to She Knows, she admitted that shopping at DSW worked perfectly for her kids.

“I found it super easy to pick and choose a shoe that fits their personality,” she told the publication. “The options were just endless. My kids got to pick out what they liked and what fit their personality.”

She said this was a great setup for her family because, with the variety of options, it became easy for them to get the shoes they wanted.

Jessie James Decker stuns for prom

Jessie decided to take everyone back in time with her latest costume. While on Dancing with the Stars, Jessie and her partner Alan Bersten dressed up as prom dates. The two looked absolutely adorable as they did the signature prom pose on Instagram.

The I Still Love You singer wore a lime green gown that had a deep v-neckline. The dress had ruching along the torso and sported sheer material on the dress’s skirt.

To complete the look, she put her hair in a curly half-up half-down style.