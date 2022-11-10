Jessie James Decker poses for a car selfie. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker looked stunning as she got ready to attend the Country Music Association Awards this week.

The Should’ve Known Better singer looked amazing as she showed off her curves wearing a low-cut red gown studded with red crystals by the New York-based brand Area, paired with sky-high heels.

The 34-year-old mom of three wore glamorous makeup, including winged eyeliner and glossy, full lips.

She curled her long blonde hair and swept it to one side, looking like a vintage movie star or Jessica Rabbit.

She posted a story on Instagram for her 4.2 million followers, showing her husband, Eric, hovering over her shoulder while drinking a beer. She captioned the photo, “he’s thirsty.”

Jessie has been married to the former NFL player since 2013, and the couple shares three kids, Vivianne, 8, Eric, 7, and Forrest, 4.

Jessie James Decker works the CMA red carpet

Jessie James Decker looked gorgeous as she worked the red carpet at the event, stopping to pose for a kiss with her husband, as posted by Billboard.

She then went on to take photos with her friend, Katy Perry, who co-wrote her songs Bullet and Girl Next Door.

The pair smiled as they posed on the red carpet together, with Katy wearing a low-cut denim corset and wide-leg jeans before she performed and presented an award at the show.

Jessie James Decker launches Kittenish collection with her mom

Jessie has a successful clothing brand, Kittenish, founded in 2014. She currently has four bricks and mortar stores in the US, but most of the business comes through online sales.

She recently launched a collaboration with her mom, Karen Parker, who makes a great model for the range!

Sharing some of the stunning campaign images on Instagram, Jessie wrote, “How beautiful is my mama??? The @mamakarenparker x @kittenish collection just dropped!!!! When putting a collection together what’s most important to my mom is to create pieces that look beautiful on every body! So proud of her and this Collabs! Everyone go shop!! ✨”

The Mama Karen x Kittenish collection is aimed at everyone but contains pieces that focus on comfort, with no compromise on style.

Jessie’s mom looks great as she models the pieces, including an autumnal printed shirt dress, plaid shirts, neutral loungewear, and tailored pants.