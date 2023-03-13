Country superstar Jessie James Decker brought her fantastic vocal skills and her flair for fashion to the Grand Ole Opry.

Jessie visited Nashville to perform her duet, I Still Love You, alongside Billy Currington.

The petite beauty shared some photos from the event on Instagram, and her ensemble choice, like her performance, certainly didn’t disappoint.

For her big night, Jessie opted for a sophisticated dress by British designer Nadine Merabi. The white number featured an all-over floral embellishment with a beige underslip, providing a see-through effect.

Jessie chose a long-sleeved version of the Nyla nude minidress. Its short length grazed her thighs, accentuating her tanned, toned legs and enviable curves.

Evidenced by the red bottoms of her nude-colored heels, Jessie donned a pair of strappy Christian Louboutins to complement her look. Nashville-based hairstylist Carly Bethel — who recently chopped Jessie’s long locks — was responsible for Jessie’s extensions for the evening, which she styled in a center part with beachy waves.

Jessie posed on one foot for the first slide in her Instagram share, smiling at the camera over her shoulder for the gorgeous photo.

“Last night was magic, pure magic ✨,” Jessie captioned her carousel post, tagging Billy and the Grand Ole Opry.

The other photos and videos in Jessie’s post included one of herself and Billy posing under the canopy outside the Grand Ole Opry. For her warmups, Jessie dressed in a casual yet glamorous outfit consisting of a ball cap from her Kittenish collection, a leather jacket, a graphic tee, distressed jeans, and a pair of black leather booties.

Jessie shared several more behind-the-scenes photos and videos, including a snippet of her youngest son, Forrest, singing along to her performance. Jessie’s husband, retired NFL star, Eric Decker, was on hand to lend his support along with their other two children, Eric II and Vivianne.