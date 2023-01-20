Jessie James Decker looked lovely in lilac as the brunette beauty posed for yet another Kittenish promotion.

With Kittenish’s Basics line‘s recent launch earlier this month, Jessie has been in full-on promo mode.

Jessie often serves as a model for her brand, and who better to advertise the line’s bras and panties than her with that incredible physique?

Showcasing Kittenish’s full coverage tank in lilac and the matching panties, Jessie looked astonishing as she posed from a sofa for a casual photoshoot.

The brunette stunner struck a pose with one hand on her head while the other held a coffee mug. Jessie popped one hip to accentuate her curvy figure and snatched waistline.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She paired her intimates set with a simple pair of white crew socks for the shot, looking effortlessly gorgeous yet comfortable.

Jessie James Decker is pretty in purple as she models Kittenish Basics

Jessie’s hair was styled in a deep side part and her makeup perfectly complemented her bronzed skin tone.

“POV: you own the same basics as our CEO @jessiejamesdecker 💅🏻,” read the caption, which also reminded customers to “shop Jessie’s favorites online ~ basics you won’t want to take off!💜”

Jessie’s lilac-colored tank from Kittenish’s Basics collection provides more coverage than a typical sports bra, and its stretchy, ribbed material makes for a comfortable fit. It can be worn with or without a bra underneath. It retails for $36 on Kittenish’s site and is available in sizes XS through XXL.

The matching OG Thong panties are ribbed and made of a stretchy combination of rayon and elastane fabric, making for a seamless fit. The panties are also available in sizes XS through XXL and are $24.

Not only does Kittenish sell clothing, but they also feature accessories, fragrances, and beauty products.

Jessie shares her go-to makeup routine

Last year, Jessie shared how she does her own makeup, using many of Kittenish’s beauty products mixed with other brands for a customized look.

She begins with a tinted moisturizer, one shade darker than her natural skin tone, to limit how much bronzing powder she uses. The illuminating tan mist from Kittenish gives her skin a glow while she starts doing her eye makeup.

Kittenish’s matte eyeshadow palettes deliver a little bit of something for everybody, and Jessie uses them to define her eyes. Jessie is a fan of both Benefit’s and Anastasia’s brow pencils in combination to define her brows.

Charlotte Tilbury’s undereye camouflage is Jessie’s go-to for an undereye corrector. She says she “cannot live without” the product, which she applies with a sponge before applying her undereye concealers by both Marc Jacobs and Tarte.

Jessie then applies her bronzer by Charlotte Tilbury before applying some of Kittenish’s Jessie lipstick as her blush, noting that it’s the “perfect” shade for her cheeks and gives a creamy look for a dewy and youthful finish. To keep the color palette in sync, Jessie also applies some of the Jessie lipstick to her lips.

After donning some charcoal-colored eyeliner, Jessie applies mascara to her bottom lashes first before tackling her upper lashes. She finishes off her day-to-day look with some Kittenish shimmer shadow on the tip of her nose, adding some Morphe lip gloss to her pout and topping off her efforts with some Kittenish Frisky perfume on her hair and neck area.

Not only is Jessie a talented singer and businesswoman, but she’s clearly got skills in the makeup chair too.