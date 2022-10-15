Jessie James Decker was all smiles in pink cutout dress. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker stunned in a gorgeous pink outfit as she hit the red carpet with her husband, Eric Decker.

The former reality TV star knows how to call attention to her toned body, and she did just that as she posed for several shots while attending the CMT Artist of the Year Awards.

Jessie has worked hard to get her career off the ground in the country music world, and she is playing concerts as she balances music, home life, and her practices for her stint on Dancing with the Stars.

She keeps herself in shape, as observed by her toned legs on the red carpet. Jessie was “pretty in pink” as she posed solo and alongside her husband, Eric Decker.

Despite her pink platform heels adding a few inches to her height, she was still shorter than Eric. Jessie paired the look with a black clutch, also visible during the red carpet photos.

All the dancing and working out has paid off for Jessie James Decker, who looks stunning in the pink outfit.

Jessie James Decker on Dancing with the Stars

Over the last few weeks, Jessie James Decker has improved in the ballroom. She comes out each week and gives the performance her all, soaking in all the tips her partner Alan Bersten gives her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Last week, Jessie stunned in the Sarah Sanderson costume she wore for Disney+ night. She and Alan dressed as the Sanderson sister and Billy Butcherson, knocking the costume part of the night out of the park.

This week is a two-night special, and Jessie and Alan will be dancing to stay on the show. So far, their numbers have improved each week, and staying in the competition is their goal.

Jessie James Decker is a fashionista

Even with her musical talent and reality TV star background, Jessie James Decker still knows how to rock fashion her followers would appreciate.

After a recent performance, the country girl stunned in a pair of Daisy Dukes and red boots. She is all about comfort and style, even wearing her hair in ponytails on occasion.

Jessie’s red carpet pink outfit is a testament to her stellar choice of clothing. She knew she would look fabulous in pink and ran with it. Pairing the black clutch with her look was the perfect accessory to add a little distraction to the overall hot pink.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights on Disney+.