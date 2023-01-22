Hot on the heels of her Kittenish Basics launch, Jessie James Decker continues to promote her brand.

The 34-year-old country music singer and songwriter has been flooding her fans’ social media feeds with photos of herself modeling her new line of intimates, but no one is complaining.

Jessie is the perfect choice to model Kittenish’s new bra and panty collection, given her natural beauty, stunning physique, and charming personality — not to mention she’s their founder and co-owner alongside her husband, Eric Decker.

Such was the case for their latest campaign, showcasing Kittenish’s cozy lounge sets, and even in oversized sweats, Jessie still managed to look captivating.

Jessie struck several poses while clad in her brand’s sage cropped tank, featuring a plunging V-neckline, racerback detail, and stretchy ribbed material for a comfortable fit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The first slide saw Jessie posing in front of a window with plenty of natural light pouring in to accentuate her shiny hair and flawless complexion. She paired her cropped tank with the matching OG thong and the Kittenish Essentials sweatpants in white.

Jessie James Decker stuns in cozy attire to remind fans to shop Kittenish

Jessie continued to showcase the brand’s cozy pieces, looking gorgeous with a neutral makeup palette and wavy hair. She dazzled the camera in the last slide, showing off her pearly smile while sporting a plush Kittenish Essentials sweatshirt in white.

“Your closet called📞 it’s time for a new sweat set!” read the accompanying caption on the Instagram post.

Jessie’s cropped tank retails for $34, while the underwear is $24, the sweatpants are $62, and the sweatshirt is $60. All of the pieces are available on her Kittenish website, are embroidered with the company’s logo, and are available in a wide range of sizes.

Jessie partners with Geneo facials

As a talented singer and entrepreneur, Jessie is dedicated to taking good care of herself. Not only does she put in the work at the gym and in the kitchen, but she also takes great care of her skin.

In 2021, she partnered with Geneo, “the facial of the future.” Geneo is a fully customizable, non-invasive facial that takes just 30 minutes to improve skin.

“I’ve never been one to get facials in the past, but I have noticed over the past couple of years and with the natural aging process that it was time to start really investing in my skin,” Jessie said of her partnership.

As a busy mom, wife, and businesswoman, Jessie’s time is valuable. That’s another reason she was excited to team up with Geneo.

Jessie added, “I’ve seen immediate results and improvement in my skin texture and brightness since getting Geneo facials, and with no downtime, it’s the perfect treatment for my busy life!”