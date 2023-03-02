Even for a casual day at her son’s baseball practice, Jessie James Decker still looks amazing.

The 34-year-old mom of three is booked and busy between her country music career, her online boutique, Kittenish, and raising her family with her husband, Eric Decker.

But that doesn’t stop her from bringing her best looks, even when she’s in mom mode.

Jessie recorded herself as she got ready to head to her son’s baseball practice, and she looked incredible in none other than her own brand, Kittenish.

The brunette beauty noted that in her hometown of Nashville, the weather is in between seasons, allowing her to play around with her wardrobe and layer some of her favorite pieces.

Jessie opted to wear Kittenish’s Girly Pop Knit Tank in a beautiful periwinkle color. Her top features a sweater jersey knit material for extra coverage, a crewneck line, and a waist tie that knots in the back.

Jessie James Decker rocks Daisy Dukes for a night of baseball practice

Jessie looked effortlessly put together in her tank, which she paired with a purple flannel button-down shirt and some light-washed denim Daisy Dukes, which highlighted her tanned and toned legs.

She added a pair of aviator sunglasses and some white tennis shoes and secured her hair in a half-updo with some face-framing tendrils left loose. As always, Jessie’s makeup looked natural and accentuated her dewy complexion.

Jessie threw on a black shoulder bag to complete her ensemble and was ready for a night at the ball field.

Jessie’s top retails for $44, is available in sizes XS through XXL, and is available on Kittenish.com as part of the brand’s Styled for Spring collection.

Jessie partnered with Heluva Good! dips to promote Super Bowl LVII

In addition to Kittenish and her thriving musical career, Jessie makes bank as a social media influencer. She recently collaborated with Heluva Good! dips.

Last month, Jessie shared an Instagram post ahead of Super Bowl LVII, promoting the dips as the perfect addition to a snack spread.

“It goes without saying that the Decker’s love football…and delicious snacks… @heluvagooddips is my go to for easy and delicious entertaining,” Jessie wrote in the caption. “All you have to do is crack open a tub of their creamy dip and dig in with your favorite dippable!”

In another Instagram post from January 2023, Jessie partnered with Heluva Good! dips once again. This time, Jessie announced the release of the brand’s limited edition Game Day Candle Collection candles in a giveaway.

Jessie also lent her name to another popular brand around Super Bowl season when she recorded her own DIY Pepsi commercial.

Pepsi has previously featured other famous faces, such as P!nk, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake, to promote their brand. But in January 2023, Jessie took it upon herself to create her own advertisement for the soft drink giant.

Jessie went so far as to record her own jingle, assembling a team to direct her “commercial.”

Jessie said of her Instagram video and Pepsi, “With the Superbowl coming up it’s bringing back memories of the iconic 2000s @pepsi commercials! So me and my team had some fun out on the road and made our own 💙❤️”