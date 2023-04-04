Jessie James Decker modeled some dresses and rompers from her Kittenish line, and as usual, her beauty and physique stole the show.

Kittenish recently launched the Wine Country Collection, including pieces inspired by California’s Napa Valley and Italian vineyards.

Jessie modeled several of the pieces from her brand’s collection recently, and she looked gorgeous while doing so.

On Kittenish’s official Instagram feed, Jessie appeared in a Reel, showing off two dresses and a romper from the collection as she twirled around her bedroom to advertise her clothing line.

Set to the tune Call It A Thing by noxz, Jessie began the video donning a Tuscan Sun midi dress. Its flowy and floral design complemented Jessie’s fit figure, and the plunging neckline with a tie front and cutout accentuated her feminine curves.

Jessie struck several poses to show off the dress from different angles before tapping the screen to reveal a new look. Her second dress was the Santa Rosa minidress, featuring a fun and flirty cinch front and puff sleeves.

Jessie James looks gorgeous as she models dresses from Kittenish’s Wine Country Collection

The short hem on the cream and brown printed dress showcased Jessie’s tanned and toned legs. She showed the dress’s versatility as she easily adjusted the garment to go for a sexier sleeveless look.

Jessie’s third and final look, the Napa Valley romper, also accentuated her shapely legs with its thigh-skimming length. It featured a wrap-skirt front and shorts in the back with a deep V-neckline.

Kittenish captioned the video, “Is there anything better than throwing on a beautiful dress or romper and knowing that your outfit is already put together? We love Jessie in these new pieces from our Wine Country Collection!”

Jessie’s Tuscan Sun minidress is available in sizes XS through XXL and retails for $56. The Santa Rosa minidress comes in the same sizes with a price tag of $52, and the Napa Valley romper costs $50 and is also available in the same size range. All of the pieces can be purchased on Kittenish.com.

The Wine Country Collection also includes jeans, more summery dresses, sweaters, blazers, light and airy tops, and bodysuits. Each piece in the collection is priced under $75, and customers receive free shipping on orders over $150.

Jessie created her idea for Kittenish when she was still in high school

The idea behind Jessie’s popular ready-to-wear fashion line was something she created while she was still in high school. After watching Selena Quintanilla balance a singing career and her own fashion boutique, Jessie became inspired.

Jessie told Grazia Magazine that she would sketch outfit ideas while she was in class as a high school student.

“When you have a cute outfit on, you just feel good,” Jessie told the publication. “So I knew that I wanted to not only make people happy singing to them on stage, but I also wanted to make them feel beautiful by putting them in pieces that make them walk out the door and feel good about what they’re wearing and what they’re rocking.”

Kittenish has taken off in the last several years, going from an online-only business to one with several brick-and-mortar locations in Nashville, Tampa, Dallas, and Scottsdale.

Somehow Jessie finds time to do what she loves, singing her heart out and running her Kittenish brand, all while balancing family life with her husband, Eric Decker, and their three kids, Vivianne, Eric II, and Forrest.