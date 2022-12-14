Jessie James Decker highlights her curves for some cozy day-off vibes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Is there a better way to spend a winter Monday off than to be curled up in pajamas and stay nice and cozy?

For country singer Jessie James Decker, it looks like staying in pajamas is the perfect rest and relaxation cure for a day off.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to highlight her “off day uniform,” a skintight gray romper with long sleeves and a plunging neckline.

The Kittenish founder completed the look with some dainty necklaces, warm-looking socks, and a nice big cup of coffee (we assume).

She kept her hair up in a messy bun and looked prepared to have a nice day off in the mirror selfie and let fans know exactly what she was planning for the day.

At the bottom of the post, she wrote, “Staying in Jammie’s all day lol.”

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker celebrates Billy Currington collab

Although Jessie began the week with a day off, it didn’t take long for the singer to get right back on track with work.

Earlier this year, Jessie and singer Billy Currington collaborated on her song and music video I Still Love You. On Tuesday, Jessie shared some photos of commemorative moments from their collaboration, including a shot from behind the scenes of the music video, advertisements for the song, and other important accolades and clips.

Jessie noted in the caption, “This song is so special and seeing all the love y’all have given it so far makes me 🥹 Over 4 million streams already!! What an incredible journey so far! Let’s keep it going @bccoconutman 🤍.”

Although music is her primary career, Jessie continues to stay busy outside of music as a mother of three and businesswoman.

Jessie James Decker goes pink for Kittenish holiday arrivals

One of Jessie’s largest endeavors is her clothing line, Kittenish. She founded the brand in 2014 as part of a long-time dream to have her own clothing line.

A big part of Kittenish’s brand is to empower women and make sure that women look and feel good and confident regardless of age or personal style tastes.

The line also works to be affordable, so many people can purchase the styles and look great without spending their life savings.

Many of Jessie’s outfits come from her own brand and she used her platform on Instagram to announce their latest holiday collection just last week.

She says this is their “best holiday collection yet” and shared a snap of herself posing in their Grrr Baby pajama top and matching pants.

The satin and silky pajama set is a gorgeous baby pink color with feisty cheetahs printed throughout the fabric.

Other releases in the holiday collection include the Wrap Me Up sweater dress, the Sugar and Spice sequin dress and matching headband for both women and girls, the Uptown Girl midi dress, and more.

The collection can be shopped on the Kittenish website.