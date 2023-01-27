Jessie James Decker is pretty in pink and ready for a girls’ night in her latest Kittenish ensemble, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Jessie has been promoting her Kittenish brand’s recent Basics launch, but this time, the brunette beauty showed off some of her line’s more sweet and sassy pieces.

The 34-year-old country music star recorded a try-on for her Instagram fans and followers, showing how to style a bustier, leather pants, and a fringed leather jacket.

Jessie began her video in her undies, a leather bustier, and a pair of white, strappy heels before layering her ensemble. Clearly, Jessie hasn’t been missing any time in the gym because her physique looked phenomenal in the video.

She excitedly threw her hands in the air before adding a pair of pink leather pants to her look, followed by the leather jacket.

The petite beauty twirled around to showcase a 360 look at her completed outfit as she walked towards the camera to strike a few poses and shimmy her hips, clearly having fun recording the video.

The Kittenish founder added a white cowgirl hat to top off her outfit and showed off a few more dance moves before ending the recording.

Jessie James Decker is pretty in head-to-toe pink for ‘girls night’

“Broadway ready,” read the caption on her Instagram Stories video, along with some pink hearts and pink cowgirl boot emojis.

Jessie’s head-to-toe western look is from Kittenish’s Tatum Mae collection, part of the brand’s Sweetheart Valentine Edit collection, and the entire ensemble can be purchased for under $200.

The bustier retails for $50 and is available in sizes XS through XXL, and it features two-toned pink faux leather panels on the sides and a white leather pattern detail for added flair.

Her Tatum Mae faux leather pants have functional front pockets and a faux tortoise button closure on the waistband. They’re $64 on Kittenish.com and are available in sizes XS through XXL.

Jessie’s Tatum Mae faux leather cropped fringe jacket has a classic fold-over collar, faux tortoise buttons running down the front and at the cuffs, double-pleated sleeve detailing, and fringe across the back yoke seam. It’s also available in sizes XS through XXL and retails for $60.

Jessie’s IG Story video was also shared to her official Kittenish IG feed, which was captioned, “GIRLS NIGHT💗🥂💋💅🏻 tag your bestie who needs this outfit!!👇🏻💕” and was appropriately set to Jessie’s song, Girls Night.

Jessie’s Kittenish brand has something for everybody

Kittenish began as a collaborative effort in 2014, and the collection instantly sold out. In 2019, Jessie opened Kittenish’s first brick-and-mortar location in Nashville, Tennessee, and they’ve since expanded to Tampa, Florida, Dallas, Texas, and Scottsdale, Arizona.

With inclusivity in mind, Jessie aims to “make every woman at any age feel sexy and confident in her style. That’s what being Kittenish is all about.”

In addition to up-to-the-minute fashion pieces, Kittenish also offers outerwear, cosmetics, and jewelry. Jessie has been known to use her Kittenish cosmetics to transform her look from ordinary to glam in a matter of minutes.

Kittenish’s cosmetics line includes illuminating facial tan mist, self-tanner drops, the popular Jessie Lip Kit, eyeshadow palettes, body butter, and Frisky perfume, all available for under $60 each on their website.