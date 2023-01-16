Jessie snapped an Instagram selfie in her car. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Multi-talented superstar Jessie James Decker isn’t slowing down when it comes to promoting her Kittenish brand’s Basics collection.

Jessie has a jaw-dropping physique, so who better to model her brand than the Kittenish founder herself?

That was the case over the weekend when Jessie posed for a carousel of photos on Kittenish’s official Instagram, plugging one of the line’s short-sleeved bodysuits.

The 34-year-old stunner posed, seated on a bathroom countertop for the snaps, clutching a bouquet of baby’s breath wrapped in newspaper.

Jessie struck a series of poses for the campaign, highlighting her curvy physique as she showed her Kittenish followers the versatile bodysuit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessie dazzled in the shots as she shared a variety of facial expressions. She wore her hair down in loose waves, and her makeup was beautiful, with pink and bronze tones accenting her flawless skin and natural beauty.

Jessie James Decker is a vision in blue as she models Kittenish bodysuit

“Out of the blue💙 Jessie in the Navy Short Sleeve Bodysuit😻✨,” read the accompanying caption.

Although Jessie opted not to pair her bodysuit with any bottoms, the versatile piece is perfect for layering and pairing with other Kittenish pants and skirts.

The bodysuit, available in sizes XS to XXL, is currently in stock and retails for $46 on Kittenish’s site and features a scooped neckline, a double-snap enclosure, and stretchy rib-knit fabric.

Jessie’s Kittenish brand offers ‘something for everybody’

Jessie spoke about her Kittenish brand, of which she’s the founder, and told Hollywood Life that her collection has “a little something for everybody.”

“Kittenish is the girl next door, it’s your pretty friend in the group that’s funny and silly and makes you feel good and inspires you,” she told the publication of her line.

Jessie wanted to create a brand that was not only fashionable but affordable at every price point. In fact, nothing in her collection is over $100.

“I want these things to be affordable, and just because it’s a lower price point doesn’t mean the quality’s not great,” Jessie added. “That was important to me to source the best quality but to find a good deal because not everyone can afford couture.”

Jessie is also talented in the kitchen

Not only does Jessie run a successful clothing brand, but she also won over her fans’ hearts with her vocal chops and culinary skills.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jessie announced earlier this month that her third cookbook is currently in the works and will be released in the fall of 2023.

Jessie already has two cookbooks under her belt, one of which is a two-time New York Times best-seller, Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate. She also published Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food, which includes her favorite family recipes as well as fashion and dating tips.

In addition to becoming a successful businesswoman, first and foremost, Jessie is a wife and a mom. She and her NFL-retired husband, Eric Decker, 35, share three children, Vivianne, 8, Eric II, 7, and Forrest, 4.