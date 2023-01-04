Jessie James Decker is an ‘Uptown girl’ in plunging black dress

Jessie poses on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker looked every bit an “Uptown girl” while showcasing her jaw-dropping figure in a plunging black dress.

The country music superstar knows how to wow her millions of fans with her voice and has a physique to rival her vocal cords.

The brunette beauty modeled her Kittenish line’s Uptown Girl Midi Dress and looked gorgeous.

Jessie graced Kittenish’s Instagram Feed for two posts while donning the slinky black number, described as a “wardrobe staple” that’s “ready to rock any holiday party.”

In the first post, Jessie posed from inside a closet as she finished getting glammed up, putting on a pair of black heels. The 5-foot-1-inch beauty paired her dress with black satin opera gloves, giving her look an elegant and sophisticated vibe.

Parting her long, wavy locks in the center, Jessie wore her hair down and went neutral with her makeup palette, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. The dress’s plunging V-neckline accentuated her curvy physique, and its cinched waist highlighted her trim midsection.

Jessie James Decker highlights enviable curves in skintight black dress

The Should Have Known Better singer accessorized with a pair of oversized diamond-encrusted hoop earrings and a dainty gold choker-length chain.

The accompanying caption on the Kittenish post read, “Uptown girl💗🪩🖤✨ the black dress of your dreams! Get Jessie’s dress ON SALE ~ NOW!”

In another Instagram post, Jessie videoed herself getting glammed up in the dress, looking bronzed and beautiful. She showed how versatile the LBD was this time by pairing it with gold strappy heels and a matching choker necklace. She added a black shoulder bag with gold chain detailing to top off the look.

Jessie took her hair out of its updo to flounce her hair as she turned to reveal the back of the dress. The straps featured a gorgeous criss-cross pattern, and the dress’s thigh-high slit and asymmetrical hemline allowed Jessie to showcase her tanned and toned legs.

Once again advertising the dress, Kittenish captioned the Reel, “If you don’t already own this dress, wyd?👏🏻 today’s the last day to get it ON SALE💗😻✨ shop Jessie’s dress online NOW!🎉”

Kittenish’s black textured satin Uptown Girl Midi Dress normally retails for $54 but is currently on sale for $32 and comes in sizes XS to XXL.

Jessie shares her love of fashion and food via Kittenish and Just Feed Me

The dress is just one of Jessie’s many items in her Kittenish line. The brand features everything from cozy hoodies and ball caps to elegant dresses and accessories. Jessie recently added cosmetics to her line, offering lip kits, perfume, body butter, and eyeshadow palettes.

In addition to being the owner of Kittenish – which now boasts four physical locations in Nashville, Tennessee, Dallas, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Tampa, Florida – Jessie is also a cooking enthusiast.

Her New York Times best-selling cookbook, Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate, is available on Amazon, where it’s received rave reviews. The mom of three and wife to Eric Decker also shares her recipes and food inspo on her Instagram page, Just Feed Me, proving how much of a multi-talented superstar she is.