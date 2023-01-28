Jessie James Decker works hard, but she plays hard too.

The stunning songstress and entrepreneur has a lot to juggle between her music career, running her Kittenish brand, and raising three young kids with her husband, Eric Decker.

To balance out her busy life, Jessie took some time for herself and escaped to Mexico with her BFFs for some R&R.

Jessie shared some photos from her trip, and she looked phenomenal in her beach attire.

Even for a laidback day on the beach, Jessie managed to look amazing. She shared a snap of herself on Instagram, looking breathtaking as she lounged among tiki hut cabanas and palm trees.

Jessie posed on a chaise lounge in the sand, placing one arm on the chair with her other on her head. She sat on her side with her toes in the sand as she peered into the distance.

Clad in a skimpy orange bikini, Jessie looked impossibly fit. Her two-piece featured a bandeau top with a gold ring enclosure at the bustline and matching bikini bottoms with two smaller gold rings on one side of her hips.

Jessie’s swimsuit is the Cece Chili bandeau bikini top and Cheeky bikini bottoms set from Sommer Swim. The top retails for $71.20, and the bottoms are $63.20, both available on SommerSwim.com.

She added some flair to her look with a cowgirl hat, which also provided her some protection from the UV rays south of the border. Jessie didn’t need any other accessories for the fresh-faced snap, as her jaw-dropping physique did all the talking.

Before heading out to the beach for some fun in the sun, Jessie also shared a snap of herself inside her resort in Cabo San Lucas to her Instagram Stories.

Jessie donned a striped white skirt and an orange coverup with some casual brown flip-flops. She added a wide-brimmed straw hat, some black, square-rimmed sunglasses, and a Kittenish canvas tote.

With a Starbucks iced coffee in hand, Jessie was ready to bask in the sun. She captioned the snap, “Meow,” providing a link to her tote, currently available on Kittenish.com for $32.

Jessie is a two-time New York Times best-selling author

Judging by her incredible figure, you might not guess that Jessie is a bonafide foodie. The petite country-pop singer and businesswoman has released two cookbooks, with a third on the way later this year.

Both of Jessie’s cookbooks are New York Times best-sellers. Her book, Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food, features not only her favorite recipes but also fashion tips and lifestyle advice.

Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate also features some of her tried and true recipes, many of which were handed down to her by family members.

Jessie will share more of her own authentic recipes – mostly soups, chilis, and pasta, as her fans have requested – in her third cookbook, due out this fall. And it’s important to Jessie that her recipes are her own.

“I don’t wanna look silly if I’m ever doing a cooking show and they’re asking me about some recipe, and I don’t even know what to say to them,” Jessie told Grazia Magazine. “I make everything in my house, and everything that is in the book is something I created.”