Jessie James Decker’s fans were likely green with envy after seeing her latest vacation snap.

The brunette beauty is currently enjoying a Mexican girls’ getaway with her BFFs in Cabo San Lucas.

While she takes some time to rest and recharge during her trip, Jessie continues to share her love of fashion.

In a recent Instagram Story photo, Jessie modeled a stunning outfit that accentuated her jaw-dropping figure.

The petite country star posed on a balcony, surrounded by palm trees and lounge chairs, acting as the backdrop for her impromptu outdoor photoshoot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessie placed both of her arms on the railing behind her as she gazed into the distance with a serious expression on her face.

Jessie James Decker is gorgeous in green during Mexican girls’ getaway

Her outfit for the photo consisted of an emerald green crop top with a plunging neckline. The top, made of seersucker material, gathered at Jessie’s decolletage with a metal clasp, accentuating her feminine curves.

Jessie paired her top with matching green pants featuring a high, elastic waistband and a fitted design with slits at the calves. She added a pair of clear sandals to her look and kept her accessories simple, donning a pair of diamond stud earrings and a delicate choker-length necklace with a dainty pendant.

The New York Times best-selling author wore her brown hair down and parted in the center, pulling some of it back with a black clip, leaving some face-framing wisps loose.

Along with a lime emoji, Jessie captioned her pic, “Green bae.”

Jessie talks adding ‘actress’ to her list of accomplishments

Jessie definitely deserves some downtime with such a flourishing and multi-faceted career. In addition to finding success as a country/pop artist, Jessie is also the founder and CEO of her fashion brand, Kittenish, and has a third cookbook currently in the works, all while raising her three young children with her husband, Eric Decker.

Speaking with Grazia USA last year, Jessie admitted there is one thing she hasn’t tried yet that she would like to add to her resume: acting.

“I’ve done many auditions, and I’ve gotten close. I would love to try it,” Jessie shared.

“I love to try new things; I love to be creative. I love the art, and I feel like I got to do a little bit of acting in the latest music video that I did. It was fun to watch back. I feel like it would be really fun to explore that artistic side of me,” she added.

Jessie is clearly on her A-game, and her fans will be keeping an eye on the multi-talented superstar this year to see what she has in store next.