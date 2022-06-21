Jessie James Decker in unzipped bikini for Malibu cocktail

Jessie James Decker poses with wine. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker knows how to get the party started.

The country singer, 34, was killing it in an unzipped red bikini while ushering in Malibu drinks in a promo video shared to her Instagram this week as the former South Beach Diet face has moved onto a new brand, and this one isn’t for slimming down.

Jessie James Decker red hot in bikini drinks promo

The video showed the Kittenish founder sizzling poolside as she modeled a red vinyl bikini from her clothing range – a gold zip here came undone for a slight cleavage flash as Jessie added in a casual striped shirt.

Pouting in shades as she held a Malibu rum drink, Jessie switched it up as the video also showed her in her closet and outfitted in a shorts look.

Jessie was promoting a vacation that’s up for grabs via Malibu.

“In need of an escape?” Jessie said while speaking into the camera. The blonde then confirmed she’d curated three special destinations to “escape” to. Of course, footage throughout showed the famous white Malibu bottle as Jessie promoted the drinks brand.

In a caption, the Just Feed Me author told her four million+ followers: “In need of an escape? @maliburumus and I are helping people find time to Do Whatever Tastes Good this summer! ✨We’re giving people a chance to win different Secret Escapes – each inspired by my favorite places.”

“✈ To enter, visit the link in bio from June 14 through July 5 to share why you and your crew want to win!” Decker added, then confirming that “no purchase” is “necessary.” The share came as a paid partnership, and it isn’t the only alcohol brand muscling up with celebrities this year. Vodka label Smirnoff is now fronted by sitcom star Kaley Cuoco.

Jessie James Decker launches Kittenish Swim and makeup

The bikini is one fans will have spotted in an Instagram update made earlier this month. Here, Jessie stunned in high heels and from a studio with puddle-like floors as she splashed about and flaunted her killer frame in her red swim look. Earlier this year, the wife of Eric Decker dropped her Kittenish Swim line. She’s also just launched makeup as her brand continues to branch out.

“We are LIVE kittens! I am so excited to finally be able to share what we have been working on! Thanks to @alexapersicocosmetics for partnering with us to make @kittenish cosmetics happen! Same formulas that you love with new pretty kittenish packaging! I know you’re gonna love it, go get it right Meow!” she told fans amid the launch buzz.