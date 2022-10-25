Jessie James Decker in two-piece DWTS costume highlights amazing physique

Jessie poses on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker looked stunning for her Dancing with the Stars Week 6 performance in a crop top and miniskirt.

Jessie joined the cast of Season 31 of DWTS last month and has been working hard to come out of her comfort zone as a dance partner to professional dancer Alan Bersten.

Week 6 of DWTS saw the contestants perform to the music of Michael Buble. For their performance, Jessie and Alan danced a salsa to Buble’s Come Dance with Me.

Ahead of the performance, Jessie took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Alan posing outside Television City Studios in Los Angeles.

Jessie’s tanned and toned physique was highlighted in her dance ensemble for the evening, which included a neon green crop top and matching miniskirt.

The country crooner’s glitter-encrusted, halter-neck crop top had a plunging neckline with ruffles under the chest and was covered in a neon-colored floral pattern.

Jessie James Decker wows in neon two-piece for DWTS performance

Her miniskirt matched the design of her crop top, with multi-colored fringe in the front and a sort of mini train on the back, adding some femininity to her look and showing off her famous shapely legs.

Jessie paired the look with her nude-colored dance heels, a neon green bracelet, and a feathery detail in her hair, which she wore half-up for the dance. Jessie’s dance partner Alan stood next to her in the photo, modeling his look for the evening, which included a sheer purple button-down shirt that he wore open and paired with khaki pants and black-and-white dancing shoes.

Jessie encouraged her fans to vote for her and Alan ahead of their performance, captioning her Instagram share, “🌶Salsa ready y’all! PLEASE VOTE RIGHT NOW!!!! Text ‘Jessie’ 10 times to 21523 🙏✨or link in bio to VOTE so we can keep rockin!!!!!! Love y’all 💕”

Jessie’s time on DWTS Season 31 has come to an end

Sadly for Jessie and Alan, their hard work wasn’t enough to keep them in the running to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy. With a total score of 46, the duo was sent home, bringing Jessie’s DWTS run to an end.

In another IG post, Jessie reflected on her time on the show. “This has tested me and challenged me in a diff way than anything in my career and I am SO proud that I stepped out of my comfort zone and did something that scared the s**t out of me!” she wrote in her caption.

Jessie also took the time to thank Alan for his role and for “pushing” her to perform despite her self-doubt. She also called her fellow DWTS castmates her “friends forever” and added that now she can return home to Nashville to relax with her husband, Eric Decker, and their three kids.

“But now it’s time to get back home to Tennessee to be with my babies and my love Eric,” Jessie added. “They sure did miss their mama.”

Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.