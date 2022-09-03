Jessie James Decker in tiny white skirt promotes sales

Jessie’s shapely legs took center stage as she promoted her Kittenish brand in a white miniskirt. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker’s legs were the center of attention in her latest Kittenish promotion.

The gorgeous and petite singer-songwriter and former reality TV star has been busy promoting her clothing line as she takes a brief hiatus from her The Woman I’ve Become tour.

When she isn’t busy showcasing her vocal skills while performing for her doting fans, Jessie can usually be found spending time with her husband, retired NFL star Eric Decker, and their three children, Vivianne, Eric II, and Forrest.

As if being a country-pop superstar, a wife, and a mom to three kids weren’t enough to keep the pint-sized stunner busy, Jessie also runs her Kittenish clothing brand, which is rapidly expanding as sales continue to skyrocket.

Taking to Instagram recently, Jessie showed off one of the line’s outfits, which included a green tank and white pleated skort. In the Reel, set to Alanis Morissette’s iconic song You Oughta Know, Jessie strutted along a sidewalk between a brick building and an outdoor dining spot.

Jessie’s Lauren Cream skort from her Kittenish line – which is currently 50% off – helped her achieve the piece’s “country club look,” which she paired with her Forever Young tank in a beautiful, rich green shade.

Jessie works hard in the gym, and it shows. Her famously tanned and toned legs took center stage in the video as she did her best catwalk strut across the concrete. She accessorized her look with a chartreuse-colored shoulder bag and comfy white slides, pretending to talk on her phone as she sashayed for the camera before sticking out her tongue as she approached the photographer’s lens.

Playing off her Kittenish brand’s name, she captioned the share, “WOW!!!! Here to remind you… that we are officially doing 50% off SITEWIDE!!!!!!!!! Link to shop right meow.”

Jessie talks adding swimwear to her Kittenish brand

Jessie and her husband Eric recently graced the cover of the summer edition of Nashville Lifestyles alongside their three kids. The Nashville resident talked about expanding her Kittenish line to include swimwear.

“I like to make sure I provide something everybody wants—everybody needs. Everyone needs sunglasses; everyone needs shoes; everyone needs bathing suits,” Jessie shared.

The New York Times best-selling author continued, “What I love about our swim [collection] is there’s something for everybody. We’ve got one-pieces that are more covered up if you’re not comfortable showing too much skin, and we’ve got the really sexy ones. We also have mommy and me coming. We want to provide as many suits for every kind of woman out there so that she feels good when she puts on her suit and goes to the pool or to the beach.”