Jessie James Decker in tiny shorts and crop top for cozy ‘slower morning’

Jessie continues to stun her millions of adoring fans with her impressive physique. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

Once again, Jessie James Decker is turning up the heat with a social media share that showed off her sensational body.

Jessie is currently taking a brief hiatus from her The Woman I’ve Become tour and is back home in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband, Eric Decker, and their three kids before heading to Colorado for the next leg of her tour.

Although she’s got some downtime when it comes to performing for her millions of adoring fans, that doesn’t mean she stops her hustle while on a break.

The petite bombshell is the founder of her successful clothing line, Kittenish, which just recently opened a brick-and-mortar location in Scottsdale, Arizona.

While enjoying her coffee during a cozy, “slower morning,” noting that she’s still tired from all of the traveling her tour requires, the Should Have Known Better crooner plugged a two-piece crop top and biker shorts set from Kittenish.

She paired the brand’s Angelica terry cloth shorts with the matching cropped tank, adding a pair of dark green socks. As she advertised, the look is currently 50% off on Kittenish.com — the tank normally retails for $36 but is now $18, and the shorts normally run $37 but are currently available for just $17.

Jessie James Decker enjoys a ‘slower morning’ while advertising crop top and biker shorts set

The country-pop sensation opted to go makeup-free for the video, showcasing her natural beauty, and wore her hair half-up with a few strands left loose to frame her face.

“I also would throw on a denim jacket or like an oversized flannel with some Ugg boots and go get me a pumpkin spice latte. I mean, I think you could totally pull that off in this,” she said as she turned to give her viewers a quick glance at her toned derriere. “It’s cute, though, right?” she added.

Jessie continued to plug the outfit, next showing off the look with a Trendsetter Jet Black denim jacket — also from Kittenish and currently priced at $44 during the sitewide sale — worn over top of the ensemble. Jessie noted that she is often spotted wearing the jacket, one of her favorites from the collection, and gets tons of compliments when she wears it.

Jessie’s Kittenish brand founded in 2014

Jessie founded Kittenish in 2014, with its first store opening in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2019.

The platinum-selling country-pop star says of her brand, “I was waiting for the perfect moment and opportunity, as far as location goes, and a spot opened up in The Gulch, and spots never open up in The Gulch. I was like, ‘That is it. That is the spot.’ That was a sign that it was time.”

Jessie’s clothing line has a simple message for their customers: “Just feel beautiful and confident in your own skin.”