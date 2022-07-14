Jessie James Decker in thong bikini splashes in puddles

Jessie James Decker splashed in a puddle while bikini-clad for a new swim line announcement. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker showed off her toned physique while kicking up her heels and splashing in a puddle.

Announcing the launch of new swimwear items on her Kittenish website, Jessie looked fit and gorgeous as she spent time in front of the cameras wearing a thong bikini and getting wet.

Jessie James Decker got wet while wearing a thong bikini

Sharing the sizzling new video clip to her brand’s Instagram page, Jessie stunned in a tight red bikini as she flaunted her figure by dancing around, pulling her spaghetti straps down, and showing off her booty in the angled bottoms.

Jessie could first be seen giving a little kick of her heel to toss up some dewdrops of the water in which she stood, stretching her arms above her head and twisting her hips to the side.

She then turned around to give a perfect rear view as she segued into swaying and strap-tugging while beaming brightly for the photographers around her.

Jessie captioned the summer-worthy post telling fans that they can expect a brand new Kittenish swim launch this week and reminding them to tune into Instagram on Friday to watch the line’s live fashion show in Miami.

Jessie James Decker revealed her internal struggles with body image

While the country singer and wife of football wide receiver Eric Decker appears to have it all with her sweet family of five, her chiseled body, and her successful singing career, life in the spotlight has not always been easy.

Jessie opened up with her fans in June about her internal struggles with self-image, detailing in length on Instagram how her fame has affected her over the years.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Jessie started off by saying she wanted “to be open and honest” with her devoted followers.

“I have struggled the last couple of years. It’s up-and-down. There have been really beautiful, amazing moments but also some pretty low lows. The reason why I want to share this is because I think I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time it would hide my internal struggles,” she continued.

The singer also revealed that, while she often seems perfectly happy on the outside, she is not always feeling the same way on the inside, explaining that she has battled with self-esteem issues and gaining and losing weight.

“It’s been a little worse lately where I just break down and cry,” Jessie candidly told fans. “I’ve been battling some body image issues, and when I really think about it, I probably always have.”

Jessie then explained that she will go from one “extreme” to the other, either finding her groove and working extra hard in the gym or losing steam and putting on some extra pounds.

Regardless of her ups and downs, Jessie maintains a solid fan base of supporters and the artist has stayed at the top of her game, currently being in the middle of a worldwide tour that will wrap up in December with several dates in Canada.