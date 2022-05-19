Jessie James Decker in thigh-high slit gown with plunging neckline is ‘ready for a repeat’

Jessie James Decker hitched up the slit of her thigh-high gown skirt while rocking a plunging neckline in a glowing throwback photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Jessie James Decker has been basking in the glow of her recent tour dates, in which the American country pop singer and songwriter has already graced the stages of multiple states around the country so far in her months-long schedule.

While the songstress has recently shared multiple video clips and Instagram stories of her time on the road, bringing along her husband Eric Decker and their three young children, 8-year-old Vivianne, 6-year-old Eric, Jr., and 4-year-old Forrest, Jessie has certainly ensured that her fans aren’t left without the thirst traps she seems to enjoy sharing.

With the singer recently creating a buzz online when she posted a topless snap of herself playing in the waves, Jessie was at it again, though this time with a more covered-up pic share that still managed to give off major sultry vibes.

Jessie James Decker stunned in a flowing gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline

Sharing a video series to her social media page this week, Jessie absolutely wowed in a deep magenta gown as she stood holding hands with her daughter. The latter donned a matching gown of her own, against the backdrop of a stunning Grecian view.

Jessie and Vivianne stood atop one of Greece’s infamous white walls for the glowing clip, and Jessie looked like she fit right in with her Greece-inspired attire.

The silken fabric, which created a welcome splash of color in contrast to the chalky buildings behind her, seemed to rise up on its own as either a gust of wind or a fan elegantly blew both Jessie and Vivianne’s lengthy trains out at their sides before the material collapsed by their feet.

While Viv’s dress was a sight to behold, Jessie’s outfit truly stole the show as she rocked the toned body she is so well-known for, putting some leg on display as she casually tapped her left foot outward so that her thigh-high slit could clearly be seen.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

The plunging neckline of the gown’s upper half added some serious wow-factor to the look, with Jessie’s ample assets being cupped just so while thicker strips of silky fabric stretched behind her shoulders.

Jessie’s fans loved her Grecian goddess post

Jessie’s loyal fan base seemed to adore her latest post, which she captioned saying “ready for a repeat of this magic,” with many of them commenting on the stunning shot of her with Vivianne in their flowing dresses.

“Everything is so beautiful♥️my FAV is the one with you & Viv with your bright pretty dresses. Love. Love” shared one enthusiastic follower while others spread the love by adding “Simply a ✨dream✨ 😍,” “Omggggg 😍😍😍😍,” and “Sooooo perfect 😘.”

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

With the memories of past vacations to carry her through, Jessie will now go on to continue her massive tour, hitting up more locations in the United States over the next few months before moving onward into Canada for several dates at the end of the year.