Jessie James Decker in sports bra and leggings shows off how she maintains her incredible physique

Jessie James Decker has a sensational figure and the country-pop megastar proved that she works hard to sustain it.

Jessie is currently on the road, performing across the country for her millions of adoring fans. Life on the road can be exhausting for performers, but the multi-talented bombshell makes sure to keep her routine as consistent as possible.

That includes her fitness regime, which she takes very seriously, as evidenced by her jaw-dropping, trim and toned figure.

After a performance earlier this week in Iowa, Jessie set her sights on Indianapolis, Indiana where she performed at The Vogue on Friday, August 19.

While in Indianapolis, the two-time New York Times best-selling author stopped by F45 Training to break a sweat and keep herself in tip-top shape.

Jessie took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a screenshot of a post from F45 Training in Broad Ripple, Indiana. Jessie captioned the photo, which showed Jessie pumping some iron, “Thanks for having me!!! @tayloreschbach dropping it low again.”

Jessie James Decker in sports bra and leggings gets in a workout between shows

For her gym session, Jessie opted for a gray, pinstriped matching sports bra and leggings set with black trim paired with a pair of white athletic shoes. The petite country crooner wore a ball cap backward – from her Kittenish line, of course – to add to her sporty look and opted to forgo jewelry as she broke a sweat.

In another Instagram Story slide, as seen in the post below, Jessie shared video footage of herself getting in an upper body workout on the cable machine.

Over on F45 Training Broad Ripple’s Instagram page, they shared several photos of Jessie working out alongside other gym members. Their caption not only pointed out Jessie’s appearance at their gym, but prompted their clients to check out her show.

The caption read, “We were so thrilled to have Jessie James Decker visiting from Nashville TN, where she’s an F45 member!! Jessie plays @thevogueindy this evening at 8pm!! Go check out her show!”

A swipe right revealed Jessie’s impressive biceps as she knelt down to pose next to some other gym-goers, flexing her arms for the camera with a big smile.

Next up for the Should Have Known Better superstar is a performance in St. Paul, Minnesota for the next leg of her tour, on Sunday, August 21.

Jessie is a multi-talented superstar

Jessie has proven that she’s not just a pretty face with an amazing voice and body to match.

The 34-year-old country crooner is also a former reality TV star, owns, operates, designs and models for her successful Kittenish fashion line, and is a social media influencer. She also authored her book, Just Feed Me, in 2020.

When the blonde beauty isn’t tackling her multitude of business ventures, she can be found spending her free time with her husband, retired NFL player Eric Decker, and their three kids, Vivianne, 8, Eric, 6, and Forrest, 4.