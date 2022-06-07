Jessie James Decker in spandex shorts tosses balls

Jessie James Decker hit the field for some baseball time as she rocked some spandex shorts and a cute hat to hit some balls around for a good cause. ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/Admedia

Jessie James Decker recently took to the baseball field for some fun in the sun while also supporting a good cause.

The successful country singer, who has been on the road since mid-spring for her nearly-year-long tour, shared the grassy greenery and baseball diamond alongside her pro-football-player husband Eric Decker to raise some money for the families of America’s deceased and disabled service members.

Jessie looked sexy on the baseball field to raise money

Managing to make even a regular athletic t-shirt and a baseball cap look sexy, Jessie did her part to help raise awareness and funds for the annual and highly-anticipated Folds of Honor Tennessee celebrity game.

Joining other celebs like Lee Brice, Russell Dickerson, Chris Lane, Michael Ray, Jameson Rodgers, and Shawn Johnson, Jessie wowed the crowds with her swinging skills and ability to stay fashionably cute while also getting some dirt on her clothes.

Jessie took to her Instagram page to share the snaps from the event, and the songstress couldn’t have looked better.

In her first snap, Jessie caught fans’ attention as she stood for a flirty pose, tipping the brim of her hat with one hand while her other hand hung gloved up at her side, a brilliant smile splashed across her made-up face while two tendrils of hair spiraled down around her forehead and jawline.

Jessie rocked some tight spandex shorts for her lower half, displaying the insanely toned legs she is known for flaunting on social media, though usually doing it while bikini-clad.

Jessie showed off her swinging skills in her post

In the slew of snaps that followed her first coy one, Jessie continued to dominate the field alongside her fellow celebs and hubby as she gave it her all in her home state.

Pic number two in the lineup put Jessie’s swing on display, with the singer demonstrating her field prowess as she gripped the bat with all her might and gave a hefty swing at the ball, having first shifted her cap, so the bill faced backward.

Despite keeping busy with the game at hand, Jessie also made sure to give her smaller fans some time, sharing one snap of herself posing for a photo with a young girl who looked pretty thrilled to be standing next to the singer.

In another sweet pic, Jessie herself appeared to be just as jazzed to simply be at the stadium, giving a two-handed face as she practically skipped up the dugout steps while grinning like a kid in a candy store.