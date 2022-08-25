Jessie James Decker in spandex shorts and crop top is ‘ready for ya’

Jessie James Decker showed off her amazing curves and toned physique while telling fans about her upcoming show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/DarraMichelleFarr/Admedia

Jessie James Decker proved that she doesn’t have to wear skimpy attire to bring the heat.

The 34-year-old country singer and mother of three spread her arms wide for some welcoming news, rocking black spandex shorts and a blue spandex crop top with capped shoulder sleeves as she announced her next big show.

“Los Angeles we are ready for ya! 🌴See you tomorrow! Link in bio for tickets. We will be sold out soon. Only a handful left! What song are you hoping I play? ✨,” Jessie captioned her morning shot.

Appearing to be standing on a hotel balcony with the bluest of skies above her, Jessie paired her exercise look with a loose black jacket that hung off her upper back and some cozy-looking flip-flops on her feet.

Jessie has been on a whirlwind worldwide tour that began earlier in the year and will continue through the last four months of the year before she finishes it off with several dates in Canada in December.

Despite staying busy with her current United States dates, Jessie made sure to squeeze in some downtime alongside her husband Eric Decker and their kids as they enjoyed a jaunt across the ocean for a European vacation.

Jessie James Decker goes braless for gelato snack

The adorable family got their tourist vibes going full-blast as they visited France, Italy, and other locations during one of Jessie’s tour breaks.

Sharing some choice pics on her Instagram page, Jessie looked fit and flawless in a stunning green dress that hugged her figure for a braless look as she strolled down a tiled patio while licking a scoop of gelato ice cream off a cone.

Jessie applied her signature taupe, glossy lips, and a blend of foundation to her already-gorgeous face for the outing, letting wisps of hair hang down around her cheeks and keeping a small, woven purse slung over her shoulder.

Though she always brings the heat in just about any outfit she wears, Jessie proved that she also has what it takes to bring the internet to the next level earlier this summer when she became a trending topic after posing topless.

Jessie James Decker goes topless for ‘hump day’

Jessie had fans falling over themselves when she randomly shared a Wednesday snap to ring in hump day, posing completely topless in just tiny, thong bikini bottoms as she stood next to the ocean.

The shocking pic not only had fans drooling, but it became one of the hottest topics on the web, staying on Google trends for a few days before dying down.

Fans will surely be eager to continue to follow their favorite star to see what she surprises them with next.