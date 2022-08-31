Jessie James Decker in spandex and fanny pack dances with husband Eric Decker

Jessie and her husband Eric went casual for a fun couples’ dance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker’s legs took center stage as the country-pop sensation danced alongside her husband, Eric Decker.

Jessie is still entertaining audiences this summer as she continues on her The Woman I’ve Become tour. The tanned and toned blonde recently finished up a show in Arizona before heading back to her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

While in The Volunteer State, Jessie took some time to go shopping with her husband and shared a video of herself and her former NFL star husband, Eric, as they held hands and danced along the sidewalk near some shops.

The singer’s petite frame stole the show in the video. Jessie looked comfy yet sexy in her casual attire, which showed off her famous legs.

For her sidewalk stroll with Eric, Jessie opted for an oversized, cream-hued color block sweatshirt paired with blue, spandex biker shorts. The pint-sized singer wore black flip-flops, keeping the look casual, and accessorized with a black fanny pack which she wore across her chest.

She wore her long hair up in a bun, secured by a baby blue ball cap and put a pair of aviator sunglasses on her collar as she swung Eric’s hand. Jessie spun herself around before getting silly with Eric, who couldn’t help but give his stunning wife a friendly tap on the derriere.

Jessie James Decker in spandex shorts showcases incredible figure

For his part, Eric donned a white, V-necked button-down shirt and navy blue shorts paired with white athletic shoes and added a pair of black sunglasses to pull his dapper look together.

The post, which also served as a sneak peek at one of Jessie’s new songs, was captioned, “I can’t wait to ‘Grow Young’ with you sugar d (and yes this song is coming out☺️).”

Jessie first teased her new song a month ago in an Instagram post, before recently releasing “Just a little tease ✨” in another Instagram post.

Jessie’s favorite part of motherhood

Jessie and Eric tied the knot in 2013 and share three children: Vivianne, 8, Eric, 6, and Forrest, 4. When Jessie isn’t touring and entertaining her millions of adoring fans or staying busy with her Kittenish boutique — which just opened its fourth store, in Scottsdale, Arizona — the multi-talented entertainer can be found spending time at home with Eric and their kids.

The couple, who formerly starred in their own reality TV show, Eric & Jessie, played a game earlier this year, quizzing each other to find out who knows the other better.

When asked about her favorite part of motherhood, Jessie revealed, “I love, especially at this age, I can practically like attack [the kids] with kisses and hugs, and like I am all over them. I love being able to just smooch all over their faces. … It’s my favorite part.”