Jessie James Decker in skintight leather shorts and platform heels is ‘leg goals’

Jessie was “leg goals” in her concert attire, donning leather Daisy Dukes and go-go boots. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker was “leg goals” in black leather shorts and platform heels as she stepped off her tour bus to perform for her adoring fans.

The 34-year-old country-pop songstress joined fellow country superstar Kane Brown for a concert at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, August 18.

Although Jessie is a multi-talented celebrity — the platinum singer-songwriter has appeared on reality TV, starring in Eric and Jessie alongside her husband Eric Decker, designs clothing, runs her successful Kittenish brand, and is a beauty and lifestyle influencer — her first true love is music.

The honey-blonde-hued beauty also has an incredible figure, and her fans were lucky enough to witness her sensational curves during Thursday night’s performance.

Taking to her Instagram, where the two-time New York Times best-selling author has 4.1 million followers, Jessie shared a Reel of herself exiting her tour bus and taking the stage before her big performance.

“Damn we had fun! Iowa y’all were amazing!!!” she captioned the share. “Thanks @kanebrown for having us out ✨ until next time ✌️(Indy we’ll see y’all tomorrow❤️)”

Jessie James Decker sizzles in black leather Daisy Dukes and platform heels

Jessie absolutely sizzled as she exited the tour bus, showing off her tanned and toned legs in a pair of super-short, black leather Daisy Dukes. She paired her shorts with a white crop top that she tucked into her shorts and a pair of matching go-go boots.

The Nashville stunner carried a cup of coffee to give her a quick jolt before taking the stage and wore her hair down and parted in the middle, her long, beach waves resting halfway down her back. Jessie’s platform heels added some major height to the petite frontwoman and enhanced her muscular legs.

The Just Feed Me author also shared some fun footage from the concert as she rocked the stage, captivating her thousands of fans.

Her fans who weren’t able to make it to the show took to the comments of her post where they gushed over her concert and her enviable physique.

Jessie’s fans say she’s ‘leg goals’

“Umm your legs are INCREDIBLE!! 😍” read a comment from a fan who admired the work Jessie puts into her exercise routine.

More compliments flooded the comments section, where other fans focused on her performance. One fan wrote, “GREAT concert!!!! 🔥🔥🔥You killed it!! My daughter and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

A slew of red heart emojis came from another fan expressing their appreciation for the pint-sized beauty while another called her a “Stunner.”

Once again, a fan admired Jessie’s legs, adding, “#leggoals 🔥.”

Jessie blends dance, country, and club styles in her music

Jessie has found success blending her love of country music with more of a pop sound. She claims that music executives tried to get her to tone down her country twang, but she stayed true to her roots.

During an appearance on Country Heat Weekly earlier this year, Jessie shared, “I would go in the studio and they would tell me to take the twang out of my voice and they would mute the banjo that I had asked for and all of a sudden, I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. Is this not a country project? What’s happened?'”

Jessie has perfected the blend of country and pop music, further increasing her fan base. She admitted that she wanted to appeal to those who didn’t listen to country music before.

Speaking on her latest hit Should Have Know Better, Jessie shared, “I want people that maybe don’t, you know, necessarily listen to country music … this forces them to listen to country music because it’s a dance-country-club remix.”

Jessie has made it clear that she can do it all — she first captivated her fans with her vocal talent but has since charmed them with her bevy of other talents as well as her sensational figure. Next up for Jessie is the Drunk and Dreaming tour, where she’ll perform again alongside the show’s main act, Kane Brown, kicking off in Australia next month.