Jessie James Decker in skimpy bikini ‘misses Italy’

Jessie James Decker was thinking of Italy when she posted a throwback photo. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker looked nearly as stunning as the scenery in a throwback photo of Italy.

The 34-year-old country singer donned a nude-colored bikini for the photo. She posed barely within sight as most of her body was outside the picture frame.

However, the glimpse was enough to give a peek at her bikini top and toned arms and shoulders. The photo saw her lying on her stomach, leaning on her arms with her head resting in one hand.

Her hair was noticeably damp and tousled from the water as she snapped the shot several yards away from the shore of Italy.

Decker was lying on a floatation device on the water and gazing toward Italy. She captured Italy’s beauty breathtakingly.

Rows upon rows of buildings in Italy’s architectural style can be seen lining the shore. Residing beyond the layers of buildings was a breathtaking mountain top.

Jessie James Decker misses Italy

The throwback photo was paired with a caption that read, “Italy I Miss you.” Given the beauty she captured in that single photo, it isn’t surprising that she is missing the country.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

The photo Decker shared was a thumbnail from a throwback video of Italy that she posted to her TikTok account.

The video captured a full body shot of Decker as she lounged on the flotation device. She looked stunning and toned as ever as she lay on her stomach with her ankles crossed.

The video also panned out to show that her husband, Eric Decker, had joined her on the water. It also panned out over the shoreline, showing them surrounded by beautiful mountain terrain.

The video played out to the tune of Decker’s latest song, I Still Love You. The single was released on October 21, 2022, and featured Billy Currington.

In the video’s caption, Decker reiterated how much she misses and loves Italy. She also revealed that the video was shot in the Italian village of Positano.

Jessie James Decker founded the clothing brand Kittenish

Though Decker was reminiscing about Italy, she might not have an opening in her schedule to revisit the country soon. Between being a singer, competing on Dancing with the Stars, and running her own business, she is a pretty busy woman.

In addition to releasing her new single, she has been working on expanding her clothing brand, Kittenish. Kittenish first launched in 2014 and was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream of Decker’s to own a clothing line.

The brand started as a collaboration. However, it performed so well that Decker took full ownership of it and made it her line. By 2019, she had successfully opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Nashville, TN.

The main goal of kittenish is to simply make women look good and feel good with their trendy clothing, including everything from dresses to t-shirts to jumpsuits to purses.

Most recently, Decker capitalized on Halloween to promote her clothing brand. While the brand doesn’t yet offer costumes, it does offer gorgeous, flexible styles that could easily inspire a costume.

Her Halloween ad showed that she is taking advantage of any opportunity to continue promoting and growing her brand.