Jessie James Decker in sheer top shows talents

Jessie James Decker posing in her kitchen. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker has been flaunting her talents while in a sheer top. The country and singer and Kittenish founder is currently making headlines double-whammy style, this as she both launches Kittenish swim (and a new branch of her store) and enjoys a music tour.

A recent set of photos on Jessie’s Instagram gave a nod to the latter.

Jessie James Decker stuns in a sheer top

Posting ahead of the weekend, the 33-year-old stunned with her killer figure on show while belting out a number on stage, showing off her toned legs in tiny shorts and affording a view of her assets.

Jessie opened her post in profile and throwing back her head while holding a mic. The Just Feed Me author, who has topped Amazon best-seller lists with her cookbook, showed little sign of having over-indulged on her own recipes, looking trim and flaunting her figure in glittery high-waisted shorts, plus a fully sheer black top.

Jessie flashed a plunging black bra beneath her top, also rocking her blonde locks up in a ponytail.

The mom of three also shared duet moments, with a caption confirming that her night might well be one of the best she’s ever had.

“Last night was hands down one of the greatest nights of my career. I couldn’t sleep all night I was filled with butterflies. Thanks for everyone who made last night so special🥹✨ More pix and mushy captions coming,” the former South Beach Diet face wrote. Jessie had, just ahead of her stage night photos, shared a BTS “Tour bus life” video, here switching between outfits as she showed life on the road. Fans saw her in a tight jeans and low-cut top, a leather getup, plus a ready-for-bed pajama look as she jokingly yawned. “What do I wear tonight?” the singer asked.

Jessie James Decker outlines tour life with kids

Speaking to ET about life on the road, Jessie mentioned being a mom and name-dropped husband Eric Decker, saying: “The kids all pick their bunk, so they get really excited about it. During the days when I am rehearsing or I need a little bit of rest from the night before, Eric will find really fun places for the kids to go… It’s just fun.”

Three weeks ago, Jessie and hubby Eric put on a loved-up display as they attended the star-studded CMT Awards, also attended by singer Carrie Underwood and country star Kelsea Ballerini. Jessie marked the run-up to the night with CMT throwbacks.