Jessie James Decker in plunging bra and tight shorts practices her dance moves

Jessie James Decker is killing it with a high-energy dance during DWTS rehearsals. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is the woman who never stops moving as she shared a new video while hard at work for Dancing with the Stars.

The mom of three shared a video from her DWTS rehearsals as she broke a sweat with her partner.

She and her partner, Alan Bersten, danced in a studio with red walls to Hocus Pocus, and it looks like the next DWTS episode will be Halloween-themed.

Jessie rocked a plunging black sports bra. She paired the sports bra with high-waisted spandex shorts.

The activewear likely helped her to move with ease as she danced with her partner during a recent Dancing with the Stars rehearsal.

She wore high heels with her black spandex since female dancers typically rock such shoewear during big live performances.

Jessie James Decker works up a sweat and gets vulnerable

Jessie’s muscular legs looked especially toned, as it was evident she had been working hard.

Her light brown locks were secure in a high ponytail that moved wildly with the country singer.

Jessie tagged her professional dancing partner in the video.

The caption accompanying the video was quite telling as the mother got vulnerable.

“Hocus Pocus Focus! We out here working hard on the jive! Not gonna lie, I’ve broken down a couple times this week. This is by far the most challenging dance and it’s kicking my little a**,” she wrote in the caption.

She continued to discuss her difficult week and revealed that she felt extensively tested in the past few days. She closed the caption with heart emojis and asked fans for support.

Jessie fans know that this wasn’t the first time the mother of three admitted to struggling with work-life balance.

Jessie James Decker talks work-life balance struggles

Jessie told Fox Digital News about her work-life balance struggles and explained, “I’ve had my moments. This week was really hard and I kind of had a break-down a little bit…it’s hard balancing both because being a mom is first priority to me.”

However, Jessie continues to show up and show out each week with solid performances.

Jessie continued, “I really was just struggling because I’m never away from them that long. Having Forrest here fly in yesterday just meant everything to me…I knew tonight was going to be so special for him.”

It seems that the presence of her son had a positive effect on Jessie.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on Disney +.