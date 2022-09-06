Jessie James Decker in plunging bikinis to promote sale

Jessie James Decker models bikinis and swimsuit to promote sales. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker is stunning in a variety of bikinis from her Kittenish brand as she wraps up her break from touring.

Later this week, Jessie will hit the road again to play shows in Denver, Colorado, and Salt Lake City, Utah. She’ll have another short break before heading to Sacramento, California on the 24.

Although the 34-year-old country singer is on break from touring, the work doesn’t end there for Jessie.

She’s staying busy amping up the promotional posts for her clothing brand to get a lot of sales in while her merchandise is knocked down in price.

When Jessie started Kittenish, part of her goal was to provide cute and affordable clothing to women everywhere, and she often models the looks herself.

As part of her recent promotion, she took to her Instagram Stories to share some shots of her swimwear, including a one-piece and two plunging bikinis.

Jessie James Decker stuns in plunging bikinis

For her first swimsuit shot, Jessie shared a simple yet stunning green one-piece with a plunging neckline. The photo looked like it was a screenshot of a video or was taken while she was in motion as she appears to be walking. She finished off the swimsuit with a pair of strappy gold heels.

The second shot showed off a plunging yellow bikini and her toned physique. The bikini’s design featured tied knots that held the fabric of both the top and bottoms together.

The last show showed off her toned physique in a royal blue bikini. This bikini featured a more athletic cut, with thicker straps than the yellow one.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

The swimsuit and bikinis were shared as part of Jessie’s buy one get one sale on her website, though the sale appears to have ended now.

Though Jessie seems to be almost constantly working between her music, fashion line and being a wife and mother, she also always has the support of her husband Eric Decker and their three kids – even when she’s on the road.

Jessie James Decker enjoys tour life with her family

Jessie’s tour began in April and marked her first tour since 2019, a big change for the country singer.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she opened up on the love she and Eric share and her ability to have her kids with her when she tours.

Jessie and Eric celebrated nine years together this year, and she noted that he gifted her a bouquet of roses on the anniversary of the day they met.

She added, “We’re very lucky to have found each other.”

Jessie loves their three children as well, often finding that it’s “the greatest feeling” to “just be with them” every day when she wakes up.

Fortunately, the kids get to join her on tour as well.

She confessed, “I don’t know that I would be able to do this if they couldn’t come with me. I would just be sad. I don’t know if I would enjoy it to the fullest as I should. I’m just too attached. I can’t be without them for more than a couple of days.”

She also added that the kids enjoy picking their bunks on tour, and during days when she’s busy or just needs a break, Eric will find things for the kids to do no matter where they are.

“They really do love it. They’re proud of me. I’m thinking about them the whole time.”