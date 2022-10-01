Jessie James Decker in leotard gets silly for DWTS practice

Jessie James Decker was practicing for her DWTS performance. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker got silly in a leotard for her Dancing with the Stars practice. The country singer shared an update on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Jessie was at a dance studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

She donned a simple, form-fitting black leotard for dance practice. She had her hair up in a messy bun and looked ready to rumba.

The former reality star’s story featured her in a mirror alongside her DWTS partner, Latin and ballroom dancer Alan Bersten. The pair looked to be having a ball.

It’s only week three of Dancing with the Stars, but Jessie expressed extra excitement over this upcoming dance number. She told viewers, “this one [dance] feels the most unique and exciting.”

Alan also shared his enthusiasm about this upcoming week.

“I’m feeling really good,” Alan said confidently in the video.

Jessie James Decker sparkles during DWTS performances

The singer and dancer may only be rocking a little black leotard for rehearsal, but her outfits on stage have been anything but simple.

Jessie wore a shimmering gold mini dress with one strap for a DWTS promo. Her blonde hair was slicked back for a more formal look.

Alan wore black on black for the occasion.

Previously, the pair also matched in hot pink for an even hotter DWTS performance.

No doubt Jessie will wow fans with her look and dance moves again next week.

Jessie James Decker balances family and dancing

The mom of three’s afternoon was a busy one.

Her dance practice came shortly after her son’s soccer game. Jessie could squeeze in her rehearsal time before his football game later in the evening.

Jessie certainly has a lot to balance between her family and career. The former reality star admitted feeling a bit overwhelmed, but she told her partner she felt good today.

The DWTS contestant also enjoyed some quality time with her kids. She has worked hard to manage time with her family, performing, and practicing her routines. Since the show is live, there’s no guarantee of safety.

Dancing with the Stars shocked fans this season when it moved platforms for the first time ever from ABC to Disney+. Disney+ is the first platform of its kind to stream a live event like DWTS.

Dancing with the Stars streams Monday nights on Disney+.