Jessie James Decker in just a towel with wet hair goes for the gold

Jessie James Decker is always hard at work as the country star took a photo from Dancing With The Stars in just a towel.

The country crooner has a lot on her plate, including her Kittenish line, her reality TV gig, and a recently dropped Peloton collaboration.

But this reality TV gig was at the top of Jessie’s priority list as she stripped down and rocked a bare face behind the scenes pic at DWTS.

Jessie posted on her Instagram Stories bravely going makeup-free.

She looked at the camera and said, “I’m really excited, I’m starting the process of being painted from head to toe in gold.”

Jessie didn’t remain bare for long, however, as DWTS fans may recall, she committed to a role in a head-to-toe gold look.

For fans who may have missed Jessie’s gold body paint look, she posted on her Instagram. She indicated that she was proud of her performance and shared her efforts for fans to see.

Jessie James Decker wows in gold body paint

The video began with Jessie on a black velvet couch with gold legs. She lounged on her side as the camera panned to show her skin, fully painted in gold.

The music began, and Jessie’s partner came to the side of the couch to scoop her up and start the dance. Jessie wore a gold bodysuit with a train that became visible when she stood. Jessie and Alan danced the Rumba, and they did not disappoint.

She wrote in the caption, “One more moment for the gold! I am so proud of this dance @alanbersten and I did! I put my heart into it and I’m going to keep putting in that work for next week!! Big shoutout and kudos to the @dancingwiththestars team for making this gold look happen!! Still trying to scrub it off hahah.”

And while Jessie looked confident and beautiful, she recently revealed that she has struggled.

Jessie James Decker admits Dancing With The Stars struggles

Like any working mom, Jessie has struggled to balance work and motherhood.

She opened up to Fox Digital News about her work-life balance issues. Jessie explained, “I’ve had my moments. This week was really hard and I kind of had a break-down a little bit…it’s hard balancing both because being a mom is first priority to me.”

Jessie said, “I really was just struggling because I’m never away from them that long. Having Forrest here fly in yesterday just meant everything to me…I knew tonight was going to be so special for him.”

Jessie continued to put on a brave face while learning to juggle motherhood and work.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on Disney +.