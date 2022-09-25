Jessie James Decker rocked Daisy Dukes while performing. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker looked amazing at a show over the weekend.

The current Dancing with the Stars competitor is giving it her all while also maintaining her career as a songstress.

She performed over the weekend in tiny Daisy Dukes with red embellishments. Jessie paired the shorts with a jean jacket, complete with a matching pattern.

Her legs were the center of attention as they looked toned and tanned as she posed for a photo. She wore her hair in a ponytail, had on shades, and finished the look off by flashing a big smile.

Trying to balance everything hasn’t been easy for Jessie, but she is willing to put in the work.

After a weekend of performing and flights to and from Los Angeles, the reality TV star stays busy.

Jessie James Decker proudly showed off her Daisy Dukes and red boots on her Instagram Story.

The snap was taken while she was on stage, but not during her performance. She was backed by clear skies, likely making it a gorgeous day.

At the bottom of her story, Jessie gave a shoutout to the woman who styled her. It was well-deserved as she hit the mark for a country music artist with some style and flair, complete with the red boots to bring everything together.

Jessie James Decker on Dancing with the Stars

This week on Dancing with the Stars, the competitors will be dancing to songs by Elvis Presley.

Jessie James Decker made it through week one, and she has been diligent about having her followers vote, which, combined with the judges’ scores, allowed her to continue competing.

Her Dancing with the Stars premiere outfit was highlighted as it fit her perfectly. Jessie did her best, and it seems she may have a shot at taking home the coveted award.

Even though it appears the former reality star and mom is having a blast competing, she isn’t without struggle. Jessie opened up about how she is managing her time away from her family while putting in the work to learn her dance.

It isn’t easy for her to be away from her kids and husband, but she is doing her best and spending as much time with them as her schedule allows. Fortunately, the competition won’t last forever.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights on Disney+.