Jessie James Decker in busty see-through top for Hocus Pocus fun

Jessie James Decker knocked it out of the park as Sarah Sanderson on the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars.

The country music star has improved each week significantly, and she and her partner, Alan Bersten, will live to see another week.

With the theme being Disney+ and the recent release of Hocus Pocus 2 on the streaming platform, Jessie and Alan went for it as Sarah Sanderson and Billy Butcherson.

They went all out in the costume department, with Jessie channeling Sarah from the 1993 version of Hocus Pocus and Alan looking exactly like Billy.

Jessie stunned in a busty purple see-through top, allowing her toned abs to be visible. The purple skirt she paired it with hit just above the knee, letting her fancy footwork to be seen during jive.

She did the character justice and gave it her all. Jessie channeled Sarah Jessica Parker and was almost a dead ringer at different angles.

Ahead of her dance on Dancing with the Stars, Jessie James Decker showed off her costume alongside her partner, Alan Bersten.

She was decked out as Sarah Sanderson, and with all of the hype surrounding the Sanderson sisters and Hocus Pocus 2, it was a perfect choice.

Jessie and Alan ended the night with a 31 out of 40 for their jive, and they will move forward to next week.

Jessie James Decker balancing DWTS and home life

Joining Dancing with the Stars was a big decision for Jessie James Decker.

She has been managing her practices, family time, and performances for the last several weeks; from the outside, it looks effortless.

The country music star performs on the weekends, often wearing Daisy Dukes as she belts out her tunes.

As for spending time with her family, Jessie makes sure that is a priority. She admits to struggling to find balance with everything n her plate, but she is pushing through it all.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Jessie James Decker said, “It’s hard balancing both because being a mom is first priority to me.”

During the second week of the competition, Jessie could incorporate her son into the work. He is a huge Elvis fan and got to watch his mom perform live while he sat in the audience. He even weighed in on how the judges treated his mom.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on Disney+.