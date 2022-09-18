Jessie James Decker in busty pink dress teases DWTS look

Jessie James Decker stuns in hot pink to show off her Dancing with the Stars look. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker gave her fans a taste of what they can expect from her during the upcoming Dancing with the Stars premiere.

The country music singer, who is also the wife of former NFL star Eric Decker, will take the DWTS stage this Monday alongside her partner Alan Bersten.

Although Jessie may be up against a stacked cast for the show’s 31st season, she has been updating her followers on social media and letting them know that she has been working hard on preparing for the show.

Most recently, the singer shared an Instagram Story next to Alan, which showed the pair in matching hot pink outfits.

Jessie was seen in a strapless dress, while Alan rocked a studded pink jacket over a black button-up and trousers.

Her bright dress featured flowy ties on both arms, as well as a high leg slit that seemingly allowed for maximum movement ability from the now-dancer.

Jessie James Decker shares teaser in hot pink for DWTS premiere

Jessie took to her Instagram feed as well to share a teaser video of her and Alan showing off some of their moves that viewers may or may not see on Monday night’s premiere.

With their hands on their hips, the two grooved side by side to the popular hit from Grease: You’re The One That I Want.

“Can’t believe I’m doing this!! I have butterflies this am!! Monday is right around the corner 🙈🎉💃🏼🕺🏻 Make sure and tune in to watch your favorite team ‘Al hands on Deck’ on @disneyplus,” Jessie wrote to her followers.

Her partner even chimed in to comment on how good the two looked in their matching pink ensemble — “So glad I picked this color!” Alan commented.

Although the pair seem excited for their dancing debut, Jessie previously said that juggling everything in her life — along with prepping for the show — has been overwhelming at times.

Jessie nearly misses DWTS rehearsals due to packed schedule

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Jessie recently informed her followers that she was feeling overwhelmed while prepping for Dancing with the Stars, especially during one morning that nearly made her miss a rehearsal.

She took to Instagram with a video that explained a hectic morning that started with her home alarm going off in the middle of the night. After she allowed her kids to sleep in the next morning, she rushed to get them ready for school and then had to suddenly take her daughter to the orthodontist for an emergency appointment — causing her to have to push back her DWTS rehearsal time.

“I’m just like a little overwhelmed with how to juggle all of this right now,” Jessie said. “I feel like that’s gonna be my biggest downfall with doing this show, is like trying to squeeze everything in but also like prioritize. It’s been a lot, but I’m doing my best.”

However, despite a few bumps in the road, it seems as if the singer is more ready than ever to take the stage with Alan this Monday night and work her way towards taking home the Mirrorball.

Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, September 19 at 8/7c on Disney+.