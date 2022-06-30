Jessie James Decker in braless minidress offers good deal

Jessie James Decker close up. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is offering a good deal — spend $27 and get a cute look that’ll last all summer and beyond.

The country singer and clothing designer, 34, was in promo mode for her popular Kittenish clothing brand on Thursday, posting a quick story for her Instagram followers and highlighting the affordable edge to her apparel label.

Jessie James Decker lookin’ good with great deal

The selfie showed the mom of three flaunting her super-fit figure as she modeled a robe-style minidress in blue.

Going braless as she mixed casualwear with loungewear, the Just Feed Me author sizzled while showing off her toned legs, also adding in a chic straw hat and gold earrings.

Jessie posed in front of a mirror and backed by old-fashioned and exposed brick, telling her 4 million+ followers:

“This amazing versatile dress is only $27!! This deal won’t last.”

One thing that does seem set to last is Kittenish itself. The brand has expanded from its trendy clothing ranges to include the 2022-launched Kittenish Swim collection. It’s also returned to retailing cosmetics. Earlier this year, Kittenish opened its fourth store in Scottsdale, AZ.

On June 15, and to promote its makeup, Kittenish told shoppers: “The Kittenish Cosmetics line is BACK y’all! ✨ We’re showing off our new packaging, bringing back some of your all-time favorites, and launching a brand new lip kit color! This Thursday at noon CST!” The Lip Kit is clearly not just for makeup mogul Kylie Jenner – also using the name are reality star Lisa Rinna with her Rinna Beauty line, plus Chrisley Knows Best Savannah Chrisley via her SASSY by Savannah brand.

Jessie James Decker shows CMT Awards look using her makeup

Decker this year attended the CMT Awards — not with fancy-pants designer makeup behind her glam look, but using her own.

“Put your best face forward, kittens! 💄 Get Jessie’s signature glam look with Kittenish Cosmetics. Swipe to shop the products Jessie wore for the CMT Awards!” a caption read as Kittenish shared Jessie’s glam-up method.

The signer joins the long list of celebrities now retailing makeup products, from moguls Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, to MTV face Kristin Cavallari and singer Selena Gomez. Jessie is also touring this year and managing to juggle it all with her marriage to husband Eric Decker and the couple’s three kids. Jessie and Eric, who starred on their own Jessie & Eric reality series, have been married since 2013.